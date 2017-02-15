World's First 5G Federated Network Slicing Grants Global Reach

-SK Telecom, Deutsche Telekom, and Ericsson successfully demonstrate optimized end-user experiences with 5G roaming

-Federated network slicing for 5G roaming extends customers' desired functionalities and service parameters into visited networks

-Best of both networks for global customers when abroad

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) announced today that SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM), Deutsche Telekom (DT), Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) have jointly built and demonstrated the world's first intercontinental 5G trial network. SK Telecom and DT network slices are now available in the other operator's footprint - Korea and Germany are connected. A proof-of-concept has been implemented and successfully evaluated, featuring the creation and roaming extension of network slices optimized for Augmented Reality (AR) and maintenance services.

The successful demonstration was hosted at DT's corporate R&D center in Bonn, Germany and SK Telecom's 5G Testbed at Yeongjong-do (BMW driving center), Korea. It follows the joint announcement at MWC Shanghai 2016 by SK Telecom, DT, and Ericsson of their global partnership to develop the groundbreaking 5G technology for such a network.

"5G is not just a faster network. 5G will provide extreme user experience anywhere and anytime, even when the user roams across different operators globally", says Alex Jinsung Choi, CTO SK Telecom. "Federated network slicing will enable seamless platform sharing amongst operators at a global scale for continuous and guaranteed user experience."

"Our customers are demanding global connectivity with a unified service experience," says Bruno Jacobfeuerborn, CTO Deutsche Telekom. "Network slicing is envisaged as a key enabler to support multiple services in the 5G era. Today's breakthrough shows we can extend that concept to ensure optimized service experiences with global reach for our customers."

Ulf Ewaldsson, Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at Ericsson says, "5G is the network for all industries. Network slices in the context of 5G will be like 'virtual networks on-demand'. With this world's first intercontinental 5G trial network, we truly demonstrate the provisioning of network slices to global customers when abroad."

In 5G, network slicing will allow the operator to configure an end-to-end network that provides the desired overall functionality and service parameters. Federated network slicing for 5G roaming extends this concept to a visited network. This technology will make it possible for an operator to provide a network service globally, making sure that the customer does not need individual agreements with different operators for a global service experience.

New cooperation models

A pre-requisite for federated network slicing for 5G is an enhanced cooperation model where operators open up their network to host partner services. The home and visited operators must have agreements in place that enable the recreation of a given network slice in the visited network.

These agreements should cover aspects such as: network slice availability at the access layer (cellular, fixed), availability in the core network and the connection to customer application servers. The hosting of edge cloud resources by the visited network enables the execution of special business functions that demand high throughput and low latency, close to the customer in the visited network.

The proof-of-concept uses federated network slicing functionality to run components of the 5G core of the home network in the visited network. The demo featured an industrial maintenance use case involving a repair worker communicating via AR with support colleagues in a visited network. The scenario uses local breakout and edge cloud to enable the best service experience in terms of latency and throughput for the AR repairman.

MWC 2017

At SK Telecom's booth (3H10) in Hall 3 during MWC 2017, visitors can witness how federated network slices can be created, managed, and terminated in the form of NS-as-a-Service (Network Slice as a Service). The created slices then can be used in various applications, including V2X and connected cars.

At DT's booth (3M31) in Hall 3, the company has created its 5G hub, where visitors can experience a variety of technologies - including 5G-enabled robotics, the AR enriched slot car track and robot telepresence application on federated network slicing - all supported by extreme mobile broadband to guaranteed low latency.

At Ericsson's booth (2N62) in Hall 2, visitors can enjoy the company's joint demonstration with Deutsche Telecom and SK Telecom on Federated Network slicing. Visitors can also engage in conversations and demonstrations about Ericsson's innovations in areas including 5G; platforms and services for IT and Cloud, Networks and TV & Media; connected solutions for industries; the Internet of Things; and partnering for success.

About SK Telecom

Established in 1984, SK Telecom is the largest mobile operator in Korea by both revenue and number of subscribers. As of December 2016, the company holds around 50 percent of the market, with 29.60 million mobile subscribers including 21.1 million LTE subscribers. It has reached KRW 17.092 trillion in revenue in 2016.

SK Telecom has led the advancement of mobile technologies ranging from 2G to 4G, and is currently setting important milestones in its journey to 5G. The company is not only leading innovation in the field of mobile network, but also providing IoT, media, home and platform services.

SK Telecom is determined to play a significant role in the Fourth Industrial Revolution by achieving innovations and promoting shared growth with other players in the industry.

For more information, please visitwww.sktelecom.com/enor contactskt_press@sk.com.

About Ericsson

Ericsson is a world leader in communications technology and services with headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden. Our organization consists of more than 111,000 experts who have provided customers in 180 countries with innovative solutions and services.Together we are building a more connected future where anyone and any industry is empowered to reach their full potential. Net sales in 2016 were SEK 222.6 billion (USD 24.5 billion). Ericsson is listed on NASDAQ OMX stock exchange in Stockholm and the NASDAQ in New York.Read more onwww.ericsson.com.

