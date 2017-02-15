Vungle Reaches Major Milestone of $300M Annual Run Rate, Marking Its Sixth Consecutive Year of Revenue Growth

Leading Performance Marketing Platform for In-App Video Ads Also Expands Global Footprint, Increasing SDK Adoption by 125% Year-Over-Year

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Following a year of significant global expansion and customer momentum, Vungle, the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads, today announced record global growth, reaching a $300 million annual revenue run rate (ARR), a milestone very few companies have reached in the ad-tech industry. The company has also significantly increased adoption of its software development kit (SDK), now in 40,000 mobile apps worldwide, which has grown by 125 percent year-over-year worldwide. This marks a tremendous achievement for Vungle, as the global ad tech market marches full steam ahead into the new year.

"At Vungle, it's our mission to deliver the highest quality consumers for our advertisers, while also delivering a great user experience for the publishers who rely on us to monetize their mobile apps," said Zain Jaffer, CEO of Vungle. "Our growth speaks volumes about how the advertising landscape has changed. Companies of all sizes, from established brands and Fortune 500 businesses to independent mobile studios, have begun to adopt in-app video ads as an integral part of their customer acquisition strategies. And that's why Vungle is bullish on performance marketing. It's proven, it's defensible and mobile marketers spend more when there's clear, quantifiable ROI and lifetime value (LTV)-this has and will continue to fuel Vungle's growth."





Vungle's revenue has also skyrocketed in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. In China alone, Vungle grew overall revenue by more than 400 percent since 2015. The company has expanded significantly in APAC, with offices in Beijing, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo.

"eMarketer forecasts digital ad spend to climb to over $77 billion this year, and for good reason. Consumer behavior has changed dramatically. The average time spent engaging with desktop, TV, print, radio and other traditional media channels continues to decline," added Jaffer. "On the other hand, time spent on mobile devices has increased every year. Studies show that mobile audiences --especially 18 to 34 year olds -- are up to two times more likely to give their undivided attention when watching video on mobile devices."

The number of advertisers and publishers Vungle works with today has increased exponentially since the company's founding. The widespread instrumentation of Vungle's SDK ensures that advertisers can reach a diverse, captive mobile audience across a massive selection of top mobile apps, while also being able to track the true performance of their marketing campaigns.

"Before Vungle, it was very challenging to measure the actual performance of the media we were using and our return on ad spend. Quality of users is more important than just exposing our ads to the same user over and over again," said Hayley Nam, brand marketing manager at Memebox, a leading Korean beauty eCommerce company. "Vungle provided us with amazingly high-quality users that others just could not deliver."





Today's news falls in conjunction with Vungle's new "Mobile Advertising Benchmarks Report," which takes a close look at the state of the mobile advertising industry, including where consumers are spending the majority of their time, where marketers should focus ad spend and key takeaways for mobile advertisers and publishers looking to maximize their return on investment. The report is available for download here.

ABOUT VUNGLE

Vungle is the leading performance marketing platform for in-app video ads. Advertisers depend on Vungle's creative and LTV optimization technologies to reach and acquire high-value users worldwide. Top publishers rely on Vungle to generate revenue with engaging video ads that enhance the user experience.

Trusted by 40,000 mobile apps worldwide with key developer partners such as Supercell, King, Zynga, EA, Ubisoft, Smule and MZ, Google, Honda, Allstate, Procter and Gamble, L'oreal, Coca-Cola and Nissan. Vungle serves in-app ads on 500+ million unique devices, and is consistently ranked #1 for cross-platform user retention by industry mobile performance indexes. Vungle is backed by Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore.

Learn more at www.vungle.com or follow @Vungle.

