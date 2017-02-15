AccuTec Blades Launches Redesigned Website

Dynamic site features online product search and enhanced content.

VERONA, Va., Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- AccuTec Blades, a leader in precision blade technology, today unveiled a new website, atblades.com. Key features include a more vibrant and attractive design, a more engaging customer experience, and enhanced search capabilities to identify specialty blades and bladed products.

Serving manufacturers and distributors of medical, food processing, flooring, fiber, glass, and auto glass equipment, AccuTec's iconic brand portfolio includes Personna®, GEM by Personna®, and American Line®-all highly regarded in specialty, medical, and industrial markets as well as the retail sector.

"Our new site underscores our commitment to blade solutions and provides our customers with better access to the information they need in order to make informed purchase decisions," said Rick Gagliano, President and CEO of AccuTec.

The site's search optimization, contemporary design, and automatic resizing to any device are engineered to allow users to easily locate products in the online catalog and learn more about the company's rich history.

"For over 140 years AccuTec has epitomized the American can-do spirit of enterprise and invention," said Larry Baab, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "This new site is one of many new initiatives that AccuTec is actively implementing to highlight our company brands, quality and product performance."

The new site design advances the 2017 digital outreach program.

About AccuTec Blades, Inc. ®

AccuTec Blades is recognized as a leader in innovative surgical, histology, food, fiber, glass, flooring, and DIY blades and bladed solutions. AccuTec also designs and engineers precision blades in global partnerships with manufacturers and distributors of material processing equipment. AccuTec is headquartered and manufactures in Verona, Virginia, and has a second manufacturing facility in Obregon, Mexico. To learn more, visit atblades.com.

Contact: Randy Brogan

Randy.Brogan@atblades.com

540.245.2256

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161104/436271LOGO