Frost & Sullivan Applauds Coronet's Pioneering Mobile Security Product that Protects Against Commjacking

The solution is powered by an offline learning machine that uses the data collected from devices and threat intelligence engineers to refine the behavioral algorithm

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Based on its recent analysis of the mobile security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Coronet Cyber Security with the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation. Coronet's novel mobile security technology defends against commjacking while simultaneously enhancing existing security solutions. It protects all parts of the Open Systems Interconnection (OSI) model, from Layers 1 to 7, while peer technologies defend only Layers 4 to 7.

Coronet's solution determines the legitimacy and safety levels of access points (Wi-Fi or cellular) in real time. It automatically prevents an attack by evading the attacker, blocking the 'conduit' or communication channel of commjackers, or enforcing risk-based access to enterprise resources. If a threat is perceived, the pre-defined security policy is executed by disconnecting the device and alerting the user or the enterprise's response team. Significantly, malicious access point detection is not limited to purpose-built malicious devices, but covers once-legitimate access points that have been compromised or misconfigured.

"On the device, threat discovery occurs independently by mapping the topography of the wireless network behavior using a proprietary technology named 'echoing,'" said Frost & Sullivan VP of Research, Michael Suby. "By applying behavioral algorithms to actively monitor the wireless networks in the vicinity of the device and the device itself, Coronet can spot the presence of commjackers. This monitoring layer is aided by the intelligence gathered by every device, adding a collaborative and transparent crowd-sourcing facet to the solution."

At the heart of Coronet's solution is a lightweight application that runs on any device, be it a notebook, smartphone, ortablet. The solution does not require specialized hardware or OS-level modifications and is suited to diverse platforms including iOS, MacOS, Windows, and Android.

When a device with a Coronet client is on the move, the solution dynamically reads and analyzes access points that are in range. The scale of analysis is huge, as mobile devices encounter innumerable access points a day, and even a small number of devices can collect vast amounts of data on legitimate and malicious wireless access points. Coronet believes that the ubiquity and proliferation of threats could result in 150 million devices being equipped with a Coronet client by 2017.

"Coronet's solution garners information regarding the channel, technology, authenticity, and geographic location and automatically feeds this information into a database, while making sure that it does not capture any personally identifiable information," noted Suby. "This data enriches a customer's enterprise dashboard and allows security and network professionals to regain control over wireless connectivity by defining connectivity policies comprised of key field behaviors, roles and responses."

Additionally, the solution helps classify the current threat levels by geography, device or role, and visualizes this intelligence on a real-time threat map. The analytics are sophisticated enough to thwart current attacks as well as learn and thus, protect against newer attacks.

For developing a solution that supports continuous detection of and protection against mobile threat vectors in real time, Coronet deserves the 2016 Global Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which significantly impacts both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications. The award lauds the high R&D spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry and the positive impact on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Coronet Cyber Security

Coronet is the first company that enables the enterprise to regain control over wireless connections. Coronet's award-winning, cloud-based service gives companies visibility into to which wireless networks users connect, real-time intelligence on how risky those Wi-Fi or Cellular networks are, and full wireless connection policy enforcement on any device.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

