tyntec Extends Leadership in Cloud Communications with New Inter-Carrier Messaging Service

LONDON, MUNICH, DALLAS, and SINGAPORE, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --tyntec, a global cloud communications provider, today announced the launch of its Inter-Carrier Messaging Service (ICMS), which will create more competition in the messaging ecosystem. The service is designed to help network operators simplify the process of exchanging subscriber SMS and MMS to and from any wireless network, technology or protocol. Designed for the communications industry, ICMS provides carriers of all tiers across all countries under the North American Numbering Plan, along with value-added communications service providers, the benefit of greater choice and reduced cost. Building on its decade-long leadership in global application-to-person (A2P) messaging, the ICMS solution expands tyntec's offerings into person-to-person (P2P) messaging, helping carriers provide global coverage for their subscribers as well as enterprises reach their customers and employees anywhere on any device. tyntec's recent acquisition of Iris Wireless's assets, one of three US inter-carrier vendors, in conjunction with the availability of ICMS further strengthens tyntec's global connectivity and lays the foundation for multiple new product introductions in 2017.

Also known as hub providers, inter-carrier vendors (ICV) act as hubs to facilitate interoperability by transporting messaging traffic between multiple network operators. Since the early 2000s when CTIA first established SMS interoperability guidelines, the market has become increasingly concentrated, with fewer and fewer ICVs. tyntec's ICMS holds the promise to reshape the existing landscape, offering enterprises and operators one simple connection to billions of SMS and MMS users, on multiple mobile networks with greater cost efficiency and reliability.

Key features of ICMS include:

High performance infrastructure : Reliability of 100% uptime and scalability with unlimited message throughput.

: Reliability of 100% uptime and scalability with unlimited message throughput. Global reach : One simple connection for global reach and reduced operating costs, simplified connectivity and settlement.

: One simple connection for global reach and reduced operating costs, simplified connectivity and settlement. Top customer service: Customer-centric service and 24x7 support providing peace of mind.

As a global cloud communications provider covering A2P, P2P messaging and Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), tyntec attracts a wide array of carrier customers and enterprises increasingly relying on real-time, universal communications for business-critical use cases. The launch of ICMS pushes tyntec into its next phase of growth, expanding its customer-base and delivering new offerings faster and with greater impact. The company's new strategic initiatives are also boosted by the recent financial investment from Cipio Partners.

"Unlike in Europe or Asia, the messaging services in the US and Canada as well as all countries under the +1 North American Numbering Plan, have evolved under a hub-based framework, relying on a limited number of vendors providing interoperability, which has impacted competition in the entire ecosystem," said Nicola Wolfram, CEO of tyntec. As a long-time industry innovator, we have the infrastructure to support greater scale, reliability and connectivity to enable our customers to accelerate growth for their business. Our new Inter-Carrier Messaging Service brings us a step closer to our full vision of enabling all real-time communications on our platform through powerful APIs for simpler integration with all business-critical communications."

About tyntec

tyntec is a global cloud communications provider enabling businesses to communicate with their customers, workforce and machines. tyntec has built its global connectivity from the ground up and developed cloud APIs on top to provide the full advantage of cloud communications on a global scale.Building on its heritage of tier-one global A2P messaging provider, tyntec continues to advance how today's enterprises utilize the universal services of messaging, voice and phone numbers to connect and perform transactions with people around the world.

