Surveypal® Launches a New, Secure Enterprise Survey Solution for Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Surveypal is investing in Canada to comply with Canadian data privacy laws.

Surveypal Inc. announces the launch of its secure, enterprise survey solution in Canada, designed for Canadian Government and Enterprise users. This solution is compliant with Canada's Privacy Act and the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA). Surveypal's servers are physically located in Canada which guarantees that data collected with Surveypal by private and public sector commercial organizations meets the requirements of Canadian privacy laws in being stored safely within Canadian borders.

"Surveypal was invaluable in providing a '100% Canada' survey software. They listened to our requirements and quickly responded with a solution that meets our needs" says Todd Pugh, Executive Director of Civic Info British Columbia.

Under PIPEDA, sensitive or Personally Identifiable Information (PII) is explicitly protected by law. Surveypal set up servers in Canada with to address the data privacy issues that many Canadian organizations seek when running customer experience management ('CEM') surveys. "Surveypal helps us to better understand our customer experience. The ability to see all survey results in Zendesk analytics and reporting is vital to us" said Ricky Rubio, Business Intelligence manager at Jive Networks.

The server infrastructure is available to all Canadian Surveypal customers immediately.

For more information visit https://www.surveypal.com/en/canadian-survey-software/



About Surveypal

Surveypal provides an online survey platform designed to seamlessly integrate into any CRM system and empower the customer experience. More than 10,000 customer experience experts around the world trust Surveypal to drive their initiatives. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in San Francisco, Surveypal has operations in North America and Europe. Learn more at http://www.surveypal.com.