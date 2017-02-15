EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 --

WHAT: ICE District Properties Joint Venture will officially open Edmonton Tower, the first ICE District tower to open to the public. Edmonton Tower features 27 storeys of office and retail space, including the City of Edmonton's new Edmonton Service Centre, opening later this month. WHO: Glen Scott, Senior Vice President of Real Estate, Katz Group City Representative, City of Edmonton WHEN: Wednesday, February 22, 2017 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. MST Speeches commence at 10:45 a.m. MST Ribbon Cutting and Photo Opportunity to follow WHERE: Edmonton Tower Lobby 10111-104 Ave. N.W., located between 101 Street and 104 Ave. PARKING: Parking options are available in nearby parking lots, including the Edmonton Tower parkade. Go to http://icedistrict.com/visiting/parking/ for information on parking options.

Contacts:

Shauna MacDonald

T: 780-508-5099

C: 403-585-4570

media@icedistrictproperties.com



