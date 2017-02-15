Technology partnership advances data analytics for capital markets



BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-02-15 14:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) today announced an extended OEM partner agreement with Itiviti, a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. The longstanding partnership will continue delivering Datawatch Panopticon as a complement to Tbricks by Itiviti, a flexible, scalable, co-located trading platform featuring Panopticon's enhanced real-time visualization capabilities.



Tbricks by Itiviti is designed from the ground up for today's trading reality and is built to be customized, scaled, co-located and blazingly fast. Its app-based architecture combines the tailored functionality of a proprietary system with the benefits of a third party solution. Since 2007, Itiviti and Panopticon's partnership has provided advanced visualization and data analytics for trading firms, bankers, brokers and institutions around the world.



"We've been using Datawatch Panopticon in Tbricks by Itiviti for a number of years, but recently conducted an extensive, internal review to ensure we were integrating leading-edge visualization capabilities into the product suite," said Klaus Andersen, EVP global engineering at Itiviti. "With its pre-built visuals and controls of the Designer and SDK, Datawatch Panopticon proved once again to be superior in helping customers gain deeper, faster insight into their data. We are also impressed with the new HTML5 option in Panopticon v16 and are looking into how to best utilize that in our product development going forward."



Announced in early December, Datawatch Panopticon 16 is the most advanced visual analytics platform for the capital markets industry. The solution provides faster trading analytics for expedited time-to-insight, and addresses the need for real-time and historic views for trading effectiveness. Among other features, the enriched visualization components of tree maps and scatter flops allow Itiviti customers to see visual data in a hierarchical or correlated format.



"With a visual representation of the massive volumes of data coming from trading and execution systems, exchanges and other sources in real time, analysts can process and identify anomalies, trends, clusters and relationships that were previously missed with traditional number views," said Peter Simpson, vice president of visualization strategy, Datawatch. "The combination of Panopticon's streaming visualization capability with Tbricks by Itiviti's leading trading platform is giving brokers and trading firms a significant time advantage to extract insight from their data, and take immediate action."



To learn more about Datawatch Panopticon, please visit: www.panopticon.com. For more information about Itiviti, go to: www.itiviti.com.



About Itiviti Itiviti is a world-leading technology provider for the capital markets industry. Trading firms, banks, brokers and institutional clients rely on Itiviti technology, solutions and expertise for streamlining their daily operations, while gaining sustainable competitive edge in global markets. With 13 offices and serving more than 400 customers worldwide, Itiviti was formed by uniting Orc Group, a leader in trading and electronic execution, and CameronTec Group, the global standard in financial messaging infrastructure and connectivity. From its foundation in 2016, Itiviti has a staff of 400 and an estimated annual revenue of SEK 700 million. Itiviti is committed to continuous innovation to deliver trading infrastructure built for today's dynamic markets, offering highly adaptable platforms and solutions, enabling clients to stay ahead of competitive and regulatory challenges. Itiviti is owned by Nordic Capital Fund VII.



About Panopticon For more than 15 years, leading global firms have relied on Datawatch Panopticon for faster analytics, providing real time streaming, intraday & historic analysis into their trading activity. The powerful combination of fast data access through real time streaming connectivity, rapid data understanding through visual analysis, faster investigation through time series analysis and playback down to the individual tick, and speedier action, supports organizations in making faster, more informed decisions that have an immediate financial impact. For more information on Datawatch Panopticon and how it has been deployed at customers in time critical areas across trading, risk, compliance, trading operations, investment management, and IoT, please visit: http://www.panopticon.com



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM:DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such statements contained herein, including but not limited to those relating to product performance and viability, are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include the following: rapid technological change; Datawatch's dependence on the introduction of new products and product enhancements and possible delays in those introductions; acceptance of new products by the market, competition in the software industry generally, and in the markets for next generation analytics in particular; and Datawatch's dependence on its principal products, proprietary software technology and software licensed from third parties. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is detailed in various publicly-available documents, which include, but are not limited to, filings made by Datawatch from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, those appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2015. Any forward-looking statements should be considered in light of those factors.



© 2016 Datawatch Corporation. Datawatch and the Datawatch logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Datawatch Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.



Source: Datawatch



Media Contact: Amanda Beaupre Marketing Communications Manager, Datawatch Corporation amanda_beaupre@datawatch.com 978-275-8387 Twitter: @datawatch