The Asian Development Bank (ADB) upped its climate financing investments by 42% in 2016 compared to 2015, plowing more than $3.7 billion into efforts to mitigate and tackle the effects of climate change around the world.

This record figure was largely driven by the ADB's desire to see the goals outlined by the 2015 Paris Agreement achieved, said ADB president Takehiko Nakao. Of that $3.7 billion figure, $2.65 billion of financing from ADB's internal sources went towards climate mitigation, with a further $1.08 billion spent on climate adaptation.

"ADB remains committed to scaling up its ...

