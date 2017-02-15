Dust Control Systems Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Product, Technology, Industry Vertical & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Dust Control Systems Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Dust control systems are used to improve the quality of air discharged from industrial activities by removing the particulate matter which makes the air unhealthy to breathe. Rising demand for better infrastructure and advancement in technology has accelerated industrialization process worldwide, which in turn is driving the demand for dust control systems.

Growing sectors such as automotive, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and mineral processing industries among others have increased the rate of air pollutant in the environment which has further spurred the demand for these systems. Furthermore, stringent environmental regulations and standards coupled with industry regulations for workers' safety have mandated the use of dust control systems in factories and industrial units. However, factors such as high maintenance costs, lack of availability of proper explosion protection devices, and lack of compliance with industry and government regulations will hamper the growth of global dust control market during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America region accounted for the major share of the global dust control systems market in 2015, owing to increasing demand from major industries. APAC dust control systems market is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, to an upswing in infrastructure and construction activities, along with tightened regulations regarding industrial emissions and growing concerns about occupational health and safety of workers.



Companies Mentioned



Honeywell International

3M

Sharp

Daikin Industries

Air Products and Chemicals

Clean TeQ Holdings Limited

Alfa Laval

SPX Corporation

Mann+Hummel

Clarcor

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by product (US$ billion)



6. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by Technology(US$ billion)



7. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by Industry Vertical (US$ billion)



8. Dust Control Systems Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles

