Thermoset Plastics Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Material Type, Thermoset Moulding Process Type, Industry & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Thermoset Plastics Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Thermoset plastics are materials which are synthetic in nature and get strengthened or molded into a definite shape when heated but cannot be remolded after initial heat forming. Thermoset plastics are widely utilized in casting and encapsulation, for lamination and electrical insulation, electrical fittings, handles and knobs and as adhesives for bonding various materials. In addition, they have various applications in automotive, aerospace and construction industries.

Global thermoset plastics market will witness significant growth on account of better processing capabilities for exports in the future. Moreover, various innovations in packaging, rising demand from end-user markets and growing disposable income in emerging economies also positively impact the growth of thermoset plastics market. However, the ecological impact of utilization of plastics can restrict the growth of the market. Focus on sustainability and adherence to environmental standards for reducing C02 emissions and variations in the price of crude oil are some factors which can impede the growth of this market over the next six years. On the contrary, rising demand from end-user industries in APAC Region is driving the demand for thermoset plastics over the next six years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Thermoset Plastics Market Forecast by Material Type (US$ billion)



6. Thermoset Plastics Market By Thermoset Moulding Process Type (US$ billion)



7. Thermoset Plastics Market Forecast by Industry (US$ billion)



8. Thermoset Plastics Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned



B & B Plastics Inc

B. Schoenberg & Co

PARC Corporation

Custom Polymers Incorporation

American Packaging Corporation

United Plastic Recycling

Norwich Plastics

Berry Plastics Corporation

TEIJIN LIMITED DuPont



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hct4ps/thermoset

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





