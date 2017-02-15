Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2026 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026" report to their offering.

The "Viral Vectors and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market, 2016-2026" report provides an extensive study of the rapidly growing market of gene therapy vectors, with a special focus on lentivirus, AAV, adenovirus, retrovirus and plasmid DNA.



Gene therapies require a viral or non-viral vector to efficiently transfer the therapeutic gene into targets cells. It is well known that the gene therapy market is characterized by a robust pipeline of drugs targeting several therapeutic indications. The pipeline is witnessing continuous progression that has further led to an upward surge in demand for gene delivery tools, including both viral and non-viral vectors.

Several players, including pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, contract manufacturing organizations and non-profit organizations, are playing a critical role in the development and production of these vectors. Led by technological advancements, these organizations have developed and introduced proprietary platforms to overcome the challenges posed by conventional production technologies and have also made heavy investments in the expansion of their existing capabilities for vector production.

During the course of our study, we identified over 140 organizations that are actively involved in the production of viral vectors and plasmid DNA.



In addition to other elements, the study provides information on:

- The current status of the market with respect to key players along with information on the location of their manufacturing facilities, scale of production, type of vectors manufactured, purpose of production (fulfilling in-house requirement/as a contract service provider) and the type of organization (industry/academia).

- Most active regions in terms of vector manufacturing; the report contains schematic representations of world maps that clearly indicate the locations of global vector manufacturing hubs.

- Elaborate profiles of key players that have commercial scale production capabilities for viral vector/plasmid DNA; each profile covers an overview of the company, its financial performance, information on its manufacturing facilities, vector manufacturing technology, recent investments, expansions and collaborations.

- A discussion on the key enablers of the market and challenges associated with the vector production process.

- Potential future growth of the vector manufacturing market segmented by the type of vector and phase of development. For the purposes of our analysis, we took into consideration several parameters that are likely to impact the growth of this market over the next decade; these include the likely increase in the number of clinical studies, increase in the patient population, existing price variations among different vector types, estimated dosage frequency and the anticipated success of commercial gene therapy products.

The research, analysis and insights presented in this report are backed by a deep understanding of key insights gathered from both secondary and primary research. Actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available data. For the purpose of the study, we invited over 100 stakeholders to participate in a survey to solicit their opinions on upcoming opportunities and challenges that must be considered for a more inclusive growth.Our opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several key players in this domain.

The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with Alain Lamproye (President of Biopharma Business Unit, Novasep), Bakhos A Tannous (Director, MGH Viral Vector Development Facility, Massachusetts General Hospital), Brain M Dattilo (Business Development Manager, Waisman Biomanufacturing), Joost van den Berg (Director, Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit), Nicole Faust (Chief Scientific Officer, Cevec) and Semyon Rubinchik (Scientific Director, ACGT).

4D Molecular Therapeutics

ACGT

Advanced BioScience Laboratories

Advanced Biotherapeutics Consulting

Aldevron

Allele Biotechnology

Althea Technologies

Ampersand Capital Partners

AMSBIO

Amsterdam BioTherapeutics Unit

Applied Biological Materials

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Applied Viromics

ARCO Design/Build

Areta International

Asklepios BioPharmaceutical

Atlantic Bio GMP

Avalanche Biotechnologies

Batavia Biosciences

Beckman Research Institute

Benitec Biopharma

BioCancell

Biogen Idec

Biomay

Biomiga

BioReliance/SAFC

Biotec Services International

BioTie Therapies

BioVex (Amgen subsidiary)

Biovian

Blue Sky BioServices

bluebird bio

BMS

Boehringer Ingelheim BioXcellence

Brammer Bio

Brookside Capital

Cancer Research UK (Biotherapeutics Development Unit)

Carnegie Institution of Washington

Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult

Cell Therapy and Cell Engineering Facility, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Celladon

Center for Biomedicine & Genetics, City of Hope

Center for Cell & Gene Therapy, Baylor College of Medicine

Center for Cell and Gene Processing, Takara Bio

Center for Cellular and Molecular Therapeutics, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Centre for Process Innovation

for Process Innovation CEPiA (Industrial Affairs Division of Sanofi )

CEVEC Pharmaceuticals

Children's GMP/GMP facility St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center

Clinical Biotechnology Centre, NHS Blood and Transplant

Cobra Biologics

Core Facility for Therapeutic Vectors, Institute of Medical Science Research Hospital

Cranfield University

CRB

Creative Biogene

Creed Commercial Development

Crucell

CureLab

Deerfield Management Company

DSM Biologics

Epeius Biotechnologies

EUFETS (BioNTech)

Eurofins Genomics

Eurogentec

Finnish Bioindustries FIB

Finnish Fair Foundation

FinVector

Fondazione Telethon

Fraunhofer Institute for Toxicology and Experimental Medicine

Frederik Paulsen Foundation

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

GEG Tech

Genable Technologies

Gene and Cell Therapy Lab, Institute of Translational Health Sciences

Gene Medicine Japan

Gene Transfer Vector Core (Schepens Eye Research Institute and Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary)

Gene Transfer, Targeting and Therapeutics Core, Salk Institute for Biological Studies

Gene Vector and Virus Core, Stanford Medicine

GeneCure Biotechnologies

GeneDetect

GeneImmune Biotechnology

Genethon (Genethon BioProd)

GENEWIZ

GenIbet Biopharmaceuticals

Génopoïétic

GenScript

GenVec

Genzyme

GSEx, The Robinson Research Institute, University of Adelaide

GSK

Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust

NHS Foundation Trust Hercules Technology Growth Capital

Hope Center Viral Vectors Core, Washington University School of Medicine

School of Medicine Human Gene and Cell Therapy Center, Akdeniz University

Human Stem Cells Institute

ID Pharma

Immune Design

Immune Technology

Innovate UK

InvivoGen

Karolinska University Hospital

King's College London, Rayne Cell Therapy Suite

Kobe Biomedical Accelerator

Lentigen Technology

Lonza

Luminous BioSciences

Massachusetts Eye and Ear

Massachusetts Life Science Center

MassBiologics

Merck

Meridian Life Science

MGH Vector Core ( Massachusetts General Hospital Neuroscience Center)

General Hospital Neuroscience Center) Microbix Biosystems/ McMaster University

Miltenyi Biotec

Mitsubishi Corporation

Molecular Diagnostic Services

MolMed

Nantes Gene Therapy Institute

National Institute of Neurodegenerative Disorders and Stroke Center Core

Nature Technology Corporation

Netherlands Cancer Institute

NeuroCure

Novartis

Novasep

Oberland Capital

Ocular Gene Therapy Core, National Eye Institute

Okairos (GSK subsidiary)

Omnia Biologics

Ospedale San Raffaele

OXB Solutions

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford Genetics

PacificGMP (a part of Abzena Group)

Paragon Bioservices

Penn Vector Core, University of Pennsylvania

Pfizer

Pinchal

Plasmid Factory

Puresyn

RecipharmCobra Biologics

REGENXBIO

Renova Therapeutics

Research Center for Hematology of the Russian Ministry of Healthcare

Richter-Helm

Rimedion

Rock Springs Capital

SAB Technology

San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy

Sanofi

Sanofi-Pasteur

Scancell

Shanghai Sunway Biotech

Shenzhen SiBiono Gene-Tech

SiBionoGeneTech

SignaGen Laboratories

Sino Biological

Sirion Biotech

Sofinnova Ventures

Southern Research - Bioanalytical Sciences Department

Spark Therapeutics

Stanford University (Human Gene Therapy)

(Human Gene Therapy) Stevenage Borough Council

Synpromics

System Biosciences

T. Rowe Price Associates

Tecrea

Telethon Foundation

The Goldyne Savad Institute of Gene Therapy, Hadassah Medical Organization

The Hong Kong Institute of Biotechnology

The Lentiviral Laboratory, USC School of Pharmacy

School of Pharmacy The Vector Core, University of North Carolina

The Wellcome Trust/BRC Clinical Research Facility and Cell Therapy Unit, King's College London

THERAVECTYS

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Touchlight Genetics

Transgene

UAB Vector Production Facility

UK Technology Strategy Board

uniQure

Unit Biotech & ATMP's, University Medical Center Groningen

University of Iowa Research Foundation

Research Foundation University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina

University of Oxford Clinical BioManufacturing Facility

Clinical BioManufacturing Facility University of Pennsylvania

Vaccibody

Valneva

Vectalys

Vector Biolabs

Vector Core/GMP Core, Belfer Gene Therapy Core Facility, Cornell University

Vector Core/GMP Facility, UC Davis

Vector Core Lab/Human Applications Lab, Powell Gene Therapy Center, University of Florida

Vector Core of Gene Therapy Laboratory of Nantes

Vector Core, Harvard Gene Therapy Initiative

Vector Core, Telethon Institute of Genetics and Medicine

Vector Core, University of Michigan Medical Center

Medical Center Vector Production Facility, Indiana University

Vecura

VGXI

Vibalogics

Vical

ViGene Biosciences

Viral Gene Transfer Core, MIT

Viral Vector Core/Clinical Manufacturing Facility, Nationwide Children's Hospital

Viral Vector Core, Duke University

Viral Vector Core, Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute

Viral Vector Core, University of Massachusetts Medical School

Viral Vector Core,University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine

Viral Vector Production Laboratory, Mayo Clinic Cancer Center

Virovek

VIVEbioTECH

Voyager Therapeutics

Waisman Biomanufacturing

Wellington Management Company

WH Partnership

Wolfson Gene Therapy Unit, University College of London

WuXi AppTec

ZambonGroup

Zhengyang Gene Technology

