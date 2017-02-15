Global Incident Response Services Market (2016-2022) - By Type, Security Type, Organization Size, Deployment Type, Vertical & Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Incident response is a systematic process of addressing and managing the security breach or attack. The primary goal of the process is to control the situation and limit the potential damage caused and also take steps to minimize recovery time and cost involved. An incident response plan is a policy that clearly chalks down in specific terms, what an incident constitutes and also accordingly provides a step-by-step process to be followed in case of an incident. Rise in enterprise level security breaches, highly sophisticated nature of attacks, and improved return-on-investments are some the major factors that would contribute to the market growth.

Based on the type, the Incident Response Services market is segmented into Solution and Services. The solutions market is further segmented into Incident Response Readiness Assessment, Incident Record Management & Forensics, User Behavior Analytics, Remediation & Recovery and Others. The Services market is segmented into Implementation, Support & Training and Managed Services.



Based on the Security Type, the market is segmented into Web Security, Application Security, Endpoint Security, Network Security, Database Security and Cloud Security. Based on organization size the market is segmented into Small & Medium Sized and Large Sized Enterprises. Based on Deployment Type, the market is segmented into Cloud based and On-Premise. The verticals covered under the report include IT & ITES, BFSI, Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail and Others.



Companies Mentioned



IBM Corporation

Symantec Corporation

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

HP Enterprise Company

FireEye, Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

AT&T Inc.

Dell Inc.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. Global Incident Response Services Market by Type



5. Global Incident Response Services Market by Security Type



6. Global Incident Response Services Market by Organization Size



7. Global Incident Response Services Market by Deployment Type



8. Global Incident Response Services Market by Vertical



9. Global Incident Response Services Market by Region



10. Company Profiles



