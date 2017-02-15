Osteopenia & Osteoporosis Forecast in 13 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Osteopenia and osteoporosis (porous bone) are both terms which help to define the continuum of loss of bone density which leads to bone fragility and an increased risk of fractures of the hip, spine and wrist.

Loss of bone density is characterized by too little bone formation, excessive bone loss or a combination of both, typically as a result of hormonal changes, or deficiency of calcium or vitamin D. Both osteopenia and osteoporosis remain largely under diagnosed because of their asymptomatic nature, especially in the less severe stages of bone loss.

This report provides the current prevalent population for Osteopenia and Osteoporosis across 13 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, China, Russia and Australia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

The following conditions and comorbidities are associated with loss of bone mineral density:



Back pain

Hypertension

Diabetes

Osteoarthritis

RA

COPD

CKD

Asthma

Hyperlipidaemia

Hyperthyroidism

Cushing's syndrome

Pituitary disease

Multiple myeloma

Thalassaemia major

AIDS/HIV

Bone fractures (particularly in the spine or hip)



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Cause of the Disease



3. Risk Factors & Prevention



4. Diagnosis of the Disease



5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity



6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course



7. Frax



8. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease



9. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers



10. Top-line prevalence for Osteoporosis



11. Features of Osteoporosis patients



12. Top-line prevalence for Osteopenia



13. Abbreviations used in the report



14. Patient-Based Offering



15. Online Pricing Data and Platforms



16. References



17. Appendix

