Osteopenia & Osteoporosis Forecast in 13 Major Markets 2017-2027 - Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Osteopenia & Osteoporosis Forecast in 13 Major Markets 2017-2027" report to their offering.
Osteopenia and osteoporosis (porous bone) are both terms which help to define the continuum of loss of bone density which leads to bone fragility and an increased risk of fractures of the hip, spine and wrist.
Loss of bone density is characterized by too little bone formation, excessive bone loss or a combination of both, typically as a result of hormonal changes, or deficiency of calcium or vitamin D. Both osteopenia and osteoporosis remain largely under diagnosed because of their asymptomatic nature, especially in the less severe stages of bone loss.
This report provides the current prevalent population for Osteopenia and Osteoporosis across 13 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Brazil, Japan, India, China, Russia and Australia) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.
The following conditions and comorbidities are associated with loss of bone mineral density:
- Back pain
- Hypertension
- Diabetes
- Osteoarthritis
- RA
- COPD
- CKD
- Asthma
- Hyperlipidaemia
- Hyperthyroidism
- Cushing's syndrome
- Pituitary disease
- Multiple myeloma
- Thalassaemia major
- AIDS/HIV
- Bone fractures (particularly in the spine or hip)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Cause of the Disease
3. Risk Factors & Prevention
4. Diagnosis of the Disease
5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity
6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course
7. Frax
8. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease
9. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers
10. Top-line prevalence for Osteoporosis
11. Features of Osteoporosis patients
12. Top-line prevalence for Osteopenia
13. Abbreviations used in the report
14. Patient-Based Offering
15. Online Pricing Data and Platforms
16. References
17. Appendix
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5gfq65/osteopenia_and
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716