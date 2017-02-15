TRIANNI Signs Licensing Agreement for Transgenic Mouse Platform Use with Janssen

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Trianni, Inc. ("TRIANNI") announced today that it has entered into a license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Janssen) for use of The Trianni Mouse, a best-in-class monoclonal antibody discovery platform.

Distinguished by novel chimeric gene segment design, the Trianni platform provides Janssen with access to a complete human antibody repertoire that has been optimized for the rapid isolation of fully-human therapeutics. "We are very pleased with the Janssen decision to adopt the Trianni Mouse," commented Dr. Matthias Wabl, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of TRIANNI. "With its highly differentiated features, most notably a full human antibody repertoire assembled from gene segments that are under mouse regulatory control, we are confident the platform will prove extremely productive for Janssen."

About Trianni, Inc.

TRIANNI is a privately held organization, formed in 2010 with a mission to use recent advances in DNA synthesis and genomic modification technology for the development of an optimized therapeutic antibody discovery platform, The Trianni Mouse. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. Additional information about TRIANNI is available through its corporate website, www.trianni.com

Contact

Mandy Boyd

Director of Marketing

1.415.231.0256 [o]

1.866.674.9314

mandy.boyd@trianni.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/468426/Trianni_Logo.jpg