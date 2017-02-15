The employees of Finnish telecommunications company DNA who become grandparents are entitled to one week's paid grandparental leave. The aim of the leave is to promote family-friendliness at the workplace even at a later stage of the career.

DNA participates in the Family-Friendly Workplace pilot project of Väestöliitto, the Family Federation of Finland. The aim of the project is to promote family-friendly attitudes and practices at workplaces.

"The possibility of balancing working life with personal life is one of the key factors for the well-being of our employees. We participate in the project, because we want to be among Finland's best places to work. We believe that we are the first company in Finland to offer paid grandparental leave to the employees," says Marko Rissanen, Senior Vice President of Human Resources at DNA.

The paid grandparental leave is available to grandparents of children born after 1 January 2017. Employees who have become grandparents through adoption are also entitled to the leave.

"The grandparental leave should be used for spending time with the family within a year from the birth of a grandchild. The only support network many new mothers and fathers have may be far away, and it is important that grandparents can be present when they are needed."

"DNA is already a very family-friendly working place, as employees can freely select where they work without having to ask for a separate permission from their managers. However, the grandparental leave will be available as a new benefit in the entire organisation," Rissanen concludes.

More information about benefits for families in Finland

http://www.kela.fi/web/en/families-quick-guide

