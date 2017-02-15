Charles P. Garcia Joins the Board of London-based Start-up, Conspexit Ltd.

LONDON, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Conspexit, a technology company that is currently focused on developing an intelligent assistant for the visually impaired, today announced the appointment of Mr. Charles P. Garcia to its board.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/468435/Conspexit_Charles_Garcia_Image.jpg )



As founder and CEO of Sterling Financial Group, Charles Garcia scaled a privately held financial services firm from three people to sixty offices in seven countries and over $2 billion in assets prior to selling it in 2005. The company was named by Inc. magazine as the #8 fastest growing privately held company in the United States and Charles was named Entrepreneur of the Year by three national organizations. Currently, he chairs the South Florida Chapter of TIGER 21, comprising 510 ultra high-net-worth individuals, with over $50 billion in personal assets.He was ranked #63 in Richtopia's Top 500 CEOs for 2016, and as one of the 20 most highly connected CEOs by The Huffington Post.

Charles has worked in the Administration of four Presidents, of both parties. He was awarded The Congressman Henry B. Gonzalez Public Service and Integrity Award and The Distinguished Public Service Medal in recognition of his continuing contribution to educational and public welfare projects. Charles has also held the position of Chairman for The Board of Visitors for the US Airforce Academy and been a member of the State Board of Education in Florida.

He served on the Board of Directors of the Fortune 500 supermarket chain Winn-Dixie Stores, and served as Chairman of the Board for the digital media company Empire Avenue.

Charles has an M.P.A. from the University of Oklahoma, A Doctor of Jurisprudence from Columbia Law School and a B.S. from the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he was awarded the Class of 1983 Honour and Ethics Trophy given to the graduate who "most personified the ideals of personal integrity."

Announcing the appointment, Eirik Moseng, GM/CTO at Digiment and more recently, CEO/CTO & Co-Founder of Conspexit stated, "We are delighted to welcome on-board a person of the extraordinary calibre of Charles Garcia. Charles is one of the most highly respected social entrepreneurs in the world and his past and ongoing deeds, both in business and charitable endeavours, mark him out as a person with an unrivalled commitment to empowering and improving lives of people across the world.

His guidance, counsel and experience will be invaluable to Conspexit achieving its aim to enhance the lives of millions of people. We look forward to working together on this exciting venture".

Charles Garcia said "I'm delighted to be a part of a stellar team at Conspexit, helping to create and bring to the world, a great innovative technology- an 'Intelligent Assistant' that leverages mobile phone technology to empower the blind and visually impaired to see the world - it will be a great legacy for the world."

About Conspexit

Conspexit Ltd is a brand-new studio comprised of industry veterans, based in the creative hub of Bankside, London. Backed by The Midas Group (an investment company founded by Conspexit Chairman Frank Ystenes, that specialises in emerging technologies with a goal to facilitate social change), and Eirik Moseng CEO/Founder of Digiment (A highly successful, 20-year old games studio). They are joined by ex-Sony PlayStation Creative Director Russell Harding and Product Manager, Claire Boissiere, known for titles such as EyePet, J. K. Rowling's Wonderbook: Book of Spells and PlayStation VR Worlds.

Conspexit is empowering people with visual impairments to experience a world without limitations. The company's commitment is to create a single application that has the power to transform lives. The Conspexit Intelligent Assistant (iA) will 'see the world' and utilise the built-in features of the owner's mobile phone and embedded devices to assist them with a variety of day to day tasks. Conspexit will initially focus on mobility guidance, but over time it will expand to cover object identification and print recognition. The company will also be raising awareness around sight loss and intend to become a champion for an inclusive society.