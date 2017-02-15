Data-driven Healthcare Solutions Transforming the Global In Vitro Diagnostics Industry

Frost & Sullivan hosts a complimentary briefing discussing new growth opportunities unveiled by paradigm shifts in direct to Consumer Testing and Point of care Molecular Diagnostics markets

SANTA CLARA, California, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: Thursday, March 9, 2017 at 10:00 AM EST LOCATION: Online, with free registration SPEAKERS: Harry Glorikian, Board Advisor of Nuclelis, Evidation Health, GeneNews





Eunice Teo, Executive Director, Business Development, QuantuMDx





Nitin Naik, Global Vice President, Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan





Divyaa Ravishankar, Senior Industry Analyst-Americas, Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan





Unmesh Lal, Program Manager-Europe, Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan





Sanjeev Kumar, Industry Manager-Asia Pacific, Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan

The Global In vitro diagnostics (IVD) industry is being disrupted due to the integration of multi-disciplinary capabilities in biology, chemistry and computational power that companies can leverage to develop new solutions to diagnose, treat and manage chronic disease conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. There is an immense pressure on companies to build new competencies in product development, manufacturing and distribution of new technology platforms such as point-of-care molecular diagnostics and capture new growth opportunities in the precision medicine market.

Shifting payment models are transforming the IVD industry. "As healthcare industry moves away from the fee-for-service model, it is more important than ever to understand how your company's product or solution fits into patient care continuum and why it's valuable to clinicians and patients. Reimbursement strategy must be a top priority for IVD companies," said Harry Glorikian, Board Advisor of Nuclelis, Evidation Health, GeneNews.

"The rapid adoption of clinical Next-generation sequencing platforms and companion diagnostics applications is set to catalyze improvement in the precision medicine landscape," noted Nitin Naik, Global Life Sciences Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

In Vitro Diagnostics is also opening new revenue streams for non-healthcare companies in the Telecommunications and Health Information Technology areas that are willing to partner with diagnostics companies. "IVD vendors focus on integration, miniaturization and consumerization of diagnostic products. On the other hand, IT companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) help with the interoperability and data management to create a more patient-centric ecosystem," said Unmesh Lal, Life Sciences Program Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

"M&A's will continue to grow in the area of point of care testing and liquid biopsy. Tier 1 companies will be seen making strategic acquisitions in the market for the most promising technologies," noted Divyaa Ravishankar, Senior Industry Analyst, Life Sciences at Frost & Sullivan.

To attend the webinar, please click here or email Mariana Fernandez, Corporate Communications: mariana.fernandez@frost.com

Join Frost & Sullivan's Clinical Diagnostics experts, as they present insights on Lab Automation , Shift to Data-Driven Healthcare and Consumer centric Lab Testing. The team will also offer specific perspectives on Changing Reimbursement Models and Regulations and Investing in Unifying Technologies. The presentation will be followed by a live Question & Answer session.

Why You Should Attend:

Discover new growth opportunities arising from the launch of innovative technologies and disruptive business models

Assess profitable customer segments

Strategize global partnerships and digital components (e-commerce)

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the global Growth Partnership Company, has spent more than 50 years guiding our clients toward transformational growth strategies. We focus on innovation opportunities driven by disruptive technologies, mega trends, emerging markets and new business models. Through our Growth Partnership model, we collaborate with clients to leverage visionary innovation that takes advantage of our convergence expertise, an experiential learning platform, 360-degree industry coverage and complete global perspective. Is your organization prepared for the next profound wave of industry disruption, increasing competitive intensity, breakthrough best practices, changing customer dynamics and emerging economies? Contact us: Start the discussion

Mariana Fernandez

Corporate Communications - North America

P: +54 (11) 4778 3540

E: mariana.fernandez@frost.com

twitter: @FS_Healthcare

LinkedIn: Transform Health