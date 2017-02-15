Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2017) - Goldsource Mines Inc. (TSXV: GXS) (FWB: G5M) ("Goldsource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has fully repaid all amounts owing under a U.S.$1.3 million loan from Mitan Holdings Ltd. (see December 14, 2016 news release) from the proceeds of its recently completed Cdn.$4.46 million private placement and general working capital. As a result, the Company now has no debt other than usual trade payables. The Company's pledge of the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Eagle Mountain Gold Corp., as security for the loan has also been discharged.

ABOUT GOLDSOURCE MINES INC.

Goldsource Mines Inc. (www.goldsourcemines.com) is a Canadian resource company that is currently in the Proof of Concept Phase at it 100%-owned Eagle Mountain Gold Project, located in Guyana. Goldsource is led by an experienced management team, proven in making exploration discoveries and in project construction.

