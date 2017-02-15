Vancouver, British Columbia and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 15, 2017) - Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSXV: LMR) (OTC: LMRMF) (FSE: DH8C) ("Lomiko") and Canada Strategic Metals Inc. (TSXV: CJC) (FSE: YXEN) (OTC Pink: CJCFF) ("Strategic Metals") are very pleased to announce additional high grade graphite results from the Refractory zone at the La Loutre project of 7.67% flake graphite (Cg) over 85 metres including 13.09% graphite over 31.50 metres from hole LL-16-06.

The area of mineralization appears to be 200 metres wide, have a current strike length of over 400 metres in a north-west to south east direction and is open in both directions.

The table below is showing the results from infill drilling from Hole LL-16-01 to LL-16-06. A map of drill holes can be found under the heading Quicklinks: February 2017 Drill Map which includes 2015 and 2016 results and highlights. In December 2016, the companies completed a1550 M drill program of 10 holes in the Refractory Zone and will release holes LL-16-07 to LL-16-10 as results are received and compiled.

"The current drilling program is providing an opportunity to expand the size of the Refractory Zone to find the best opportunity to define our proposal for a low footprint, open pit operation," stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

The La Loutre property consists of contiguous claim blocks totalling approximately 2,867.29 hectares (28,67 km2) situated approximately 53 km east of Imerys Carbon and Graphite, formerly known as the Timcal Graphite Mine, North America's only operating graphite mine, and 117 km northwest of Montreal.

Table of Mineralized intersections*







Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Length*

(m)

Gp % LL-16-001 3.90 139.50 135.60 7.74 includes 3.90 48.00 44.10 16.81 includes 135.00 138.00 3.00 14.85 LL-16-002 3.90 26.20 22.30 17.08 includes 113.90 129.00 15.10 14.80 LL-16-003 30.20 141.00 110.80 14.56 LL-16-004 NSV LL-16-005 55.80 57.40 1.60 13.35 LL-16-06 54.00 141.00 85.00 7.67 includes 109.50 141.00 31.50 13.09



* Length along the core. The company does not have enough information to estimates the true width of the mineralized zone intersected in the drill holes.

The 2016 drilling program is managed by Consul-Teck Exploration of Val-d'Or, Quebec, who designed the drilling campaign, supervised the program and logged and sampled the core.

Consul-Teck Exploration implemented QA/QC procedures to ensure best practices in sampling and analysis of the core samples. The drill core was logged and then split, with one half sent for assay and the other retained in the core box as a witness sample. Duplicates and blanks were inserted regularly into the sample stream.

The samples in secure tagged bags were delivered directly to the analytical facility for analysis. In this case, the analytical facility was the ALS minerals in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The samples are weighed and identified prior to sample preparation. The samples are crushed to 70% minus 2 mm, then separated and pulverized to 85% passing 75µm. All samples are analyzed for Carbon Graphite using C-IR18.

Jean-Sebastien Lavallée (OGQ #773), Geologist, is a shareholder of both companies, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Strategic and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board

"A. Paul Gill"

Chief Executive Officer

We seek safe harbor.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.