Fiskars' Annual Report, financial statements and Sustainability Report for 2016 published



Fiskars has today published its Annual Report for the year 2016 at http://annualreport2016.fiskarsgroup.com. The electronic Annual Report contains the Board of Directors' report and the Auditors' report, the Financial Statements 2016 and the Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for the year 2016. The Annual Report is available in Finnish, Swedish and English.



In connection with the Annual Report Fiskars has also published its Sustainability Report 2016 (available in English).



