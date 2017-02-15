Focus areas of the new center are wireless access, future radio access products and experiments on 5G and beyond

New spearhead project under this agreement started, focusing on 5G radio frequency integrated circuit (RFIC) design, 5G test network and system development activities

Nokia and the University of Oulu have strengthened their collaboration by establishing a new research and training center focusing on work around wireless infrastructure for 5G and beyond.

The Nokia Bell Labs and University of Oulu Joint Center for Future Connectivity collaboration agreement was signed on 10 February 2017. The center aims to be a world leader in developing future 10X technologies disruptive ideas with ten times greater impact than the state of the art today for the new digital era, where networks will have seemingly infinite capacity, much greater energy efficiency, heightened application awareness and built-in self-optimization.

Our living environment within the next 20 years will be smart, sensing and interactive, requiring very low latency, high-speed broadband connectivity and trustworthy machine-type communications given the billions of devices that will be online and connected with each other. Virtual and augmented reality applications will form the basis for future interactions in seamless connectivity with an abundance of networked devices. In the beginning, the center's research themes will focus on developing new radio technologies for 5G and early demonstrations of 5G's possibilities. A new spearhead project has started under this agreement focusing on 5G RFIC design, 5G test network and system development activities.

With this collaboration, Nokia can ensure that the right technical selections and architectures for future communication networks will be made early enough. The company will also benefit from the university's live-lab environment to build joint experiments for pre-commercial products.

"Nokia has been one of our most important collaborators for two decades. This new center is mutually beneficial to train future talents for the needs of digital society," said Oulu University Rector Jouko Niinimäki.

"An engineer in 5G and beyond must master the latest technologies to develop disruptive concepts and solve future "big problems" in wireless connectivity," says research department head Jari Hulkkonen from Nokia Bell Labs.

