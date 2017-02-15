

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers claim to have developed a new 'early warning system' that could help policymakers around the world take action to avert or lessen the impact of financial crisis.



Existing prediction systems failed to forecast the global crash of 2008, which led to several governments bailing out their banks and European nations, such as Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Spain, being plunged into a sovereign debt crisis.



Business experts at the University of Birmingham have now developed a system which takes into account the differences between developed and developing countries. This has produced a more accurate set of indicators that warn of impending fiscal catastrophe.



Dr Frank Strobel,Senior Lecturer in Economics, said: 'We have developed a new type of 'early warning system' that will provide more accurate predictions of sovereign debt crises and how long they are likely to last.



Until recently, early warning systems focussed on factors relating only to developing countries. Birmingham's development takes account of the causes and associated indicators of sovereign debt crises varying between different countries and regions.



The study 'Predicting sovereign debt crises' was published in the Journal of Financial Stability. It compares the new system against two recently developed methods using econometrics - the application of statistical methods to economic data. The new system developed at Birmingham was found to significantly outperform the other two methods.



