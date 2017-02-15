3D Semiconductor Packaging Market to Reach $8.9 Billion, Globally, by 2022 - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "3D Semiconductor Packaging Market-Global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2014-2022", projects that the 3D semiconductor packaging market is expected to garner $8.9 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 15.7%. In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market and contributed over 50% of the overall market and it's anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140911/647229 )

Summary of the 3D Semiconductor Packaging Market Report can be accessed on the website at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/3D-semiconductor-packaging-market

3D semiconductor packaging is an advanced packaging technology to fabricate high-performance chips such as flash memories, DRAMS, NAND, and others, which are highly used in high-performance computers, image sensors, smartphones, and others. The demand for 3D semiconductor packaging market is globally expected to rise during the forecast period due to increase in demand for miniaturized circuits and short replacement period of electronics products, which are primarily constituted of integrated circuits manufactured with 3D packaging technology. Moreover, surge in the automotive sector and growth in demand for miniature circuits in portable electronic devices provide opportunities in the market. However, establishment of new production facility in 3D semiconductor packaging industry requires high amount of investment, thus restraining the market growth.

3D wire bonded dominated the market in 2015, by contributing for more than 43% of overall technology segment in 3D semiconductor packaging market. This was attributed by its extensive usage in flash memories, and it's a traditional approach which has established itself well in the market. Furthermore, extended usage of flash memories in computers, smartphones, industrial robotics, and other consumer electronic devices propel the growth of 3D wire bonded packaging segment.

On the basis of materials used in fabricating these chips, organic substrate garnered the maximum market share and claimed more than 41% market share in 2015 as they are the basic building blocks of the chips and have very high price. This was followed by bonding wire as they are utilized in 3D wire bonded packaging design, which garnered the largest share in the technology segment. Although, with the rise of other technologies, which consume less space than wire bonded chips, require less power and have higher efficiency, the share of the bonding wires in the market will be slightly impacted during the forecast period.

Electronics industry contributed over 48% of the overall 3D semiconductor packaging market in 2015. Increase in penetration of 3D semiconductor packaged chips in devices such as smartphones, laptops, digital cameras, and others drives the growth in market as these chips are majorly used in camera and memory. However, IT & telecom is expected to grow fastest at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to increased investment by developing nations to increase connectivity and rise in number of wireless devices worldwide.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2015, accounting over 50% of the total market revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is accredited to the presence of various manufacturing facilities, ongoing R&D, high consumption, and production of electronic products where 3D semiconductor packaged chips are steadily utilized. Further, North America and Europe are the second and third leading regions in 3D semiconductor packaging market, and are expected to witness fast paced growth as the market is still in its developing phase.

Increase in trend of miniaturization in portable electronic industry and rise in dependency on these devices worldwide is shifting device manufacturers toward finding new methods of size reduction and overall efficiency enhancement of these devices, thus driving the growth of 3D semiconductor packaging market states Gaurav Shukla, Research Associate, Semiconductor and Electronics at AMR.

Key findings of the study:

3D wire bonded dominated the market in 2015 with over 43% of market share, however, 3D TSV is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 17%

In 2015, Bonding wire accounted for the second largest share in 3D semiconductor packaging technology segment although it will slowly be replaced by TSV technology in long run

Die attach materials is estimated to be one of the fastest growing segment in coming years, growing at an estimated CAGR of 17.4%, owing to being a basic building block in several 3D packaging techniques

Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2015, countries such as China , South Korea and Japan supported the growth in the region

dominated the market in 2015, countries such as , and supported the growth in the region In North America , United States accounts for over 70% of the overall market owing to high penetration of 3D TSV technology.

The key players of the global 3D semiconductor packaging market are employing novel concepts & ideas, improving manufacturing techniques, and improving the current set of products, besides enhancing their profitability to gain a competitive edge over the other market players.

The key players profiled in the report include Amkor Technology, ASE group, Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., SÜSS MicroTec AG., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., STMicroelectronics, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

Summary of similar reports can be viewed at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semiconductor-and-electronics/semiconductors-market-report

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions". AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Rahul Thakur

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Direct: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-(800)-792-5285 (U.S. & Canada)

Fax: +1-(855)-550-5975

E-mail: sales@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com