Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I), operator of the world's first Globalized Network, powered by its leading satellite backbone, will hold a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 8:30 am EST to discuss 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results.

Separately and immediately after issuing an earnings release, Intelsat plans to publish a Quarterly Commentary by Stephen Spengler, Chief Executive Officer, and Jacques Kerrest, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, summarizing Intelsat's business progress against its strategic priorities and performance.

The live audio webcast, earnings release and Quarterly Commentary will be accessible through Intelsat's Investor Relations web site at www.intelsat.com/investors.

Participants can access Intelsat's audio webcast via:

Webcast : www.intelsat.com/investors

: www.intelsat.com/investors Dial-in Information for U.S. Participants: Dial-in number: +1 844-834-1428 Passcode: 48970325

Dial-in Information for Non-U.S. Participants: Dial-in number: +1 920-663-6274 Passcode: 48970325



Participants will have access to a replay of the webcast and conference call beginning February 28, 2017 through March 7, 2017. The replay number for U.S.-based participants is +1 855-859-2056 and for non-U.S. participants is +1 404-537-3406. The participant code for the replay is 48970325.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world's first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat's Globalized Network combines the world's largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

