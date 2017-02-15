

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - US President Donald Trump has lashed out at a so-called information leak from the intelligence community to some US media regarding the circumstances that led to the resignation of National Security Advisor Lt. General Michael Flynn, and his reported links with Russia.



In an all-out attack in social media Wednesday, the President named CNN and MSNBC as the media outlets publishing 'fake news,' and warned the NSA and FBI not to interfere in US politics as it will create a 'Very serious situation for USA.'



Trump's comments about leaks came after the media cited anonymous sources in reports on Flynn's conversations with Russia's ambassador to the U.S. while he was still a private citizen.



The conversations reportedly involved sanctions imposed on Russia by the Obama administration, although Flynn has denied that sanctions were discussed.



Trump began a series of tweets by blaming 'the fake news media', which is 'going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. MSNBC and CNN are 'unwatchable' for him, while 'fox and friends is great!'



Trump accused the intelligence community of illegally supplying information to the New York Times and the Washington Post.



'The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by intelligence like candy. Very un-American.'



'This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign,' according to Trump.



Prominent Republican leaders have joined calls for a wide investigation into the circumstances that led to the top security official's resignation, and his reported links with Russia.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX