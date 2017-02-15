SEATTLE WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 --3DX Industries Inc. (OTCQB: DDDX) 3DX Industries Inc., (the "Company" or "3DX") announces the completion of a 3D Metal Printed Intake Manifold Flanges for Jessco Racing Ltd of Bellingham WA (Jessco). 3DX has been working with Jessco to manufacture the high performance parts for use on Jessco's custom land speed record motorcycle. This motorcycle is being designed by Jessco to attempt to set the World Record for the fastest motorcycle in the 3000cc class. The bike will need to exceed speeds of 250 mph to be successful. The date for this world record event is expected to be late summer of 2017. More information will be announced as it becomes available.

"We had tremendous difficulty finding a process to manufacture the flanges for this specific application due to the intricate design and rigorous demands that will be on the bike and the engine. The fit needed to be perfect and required some difficult angles dealing with tight tolerances to be incorporated into the design. Conventional manufacturing techniques were not giving us what we needed. The 3D Metal Printed prototype manufactured by 3DX was a perfect fit and we could not be happier with the result" states Mike Eaton president of Jessco Racing.

Mr. Janssen adds "It is an exciting project to be involved with and truly shows the capabilities of Metal Additive Manufacturing. We will continue to work with Jessco on developing additional 3D Metal printed parts that may be required for their design"

3DX uses an additive manufacturing process, otherwise known as three-dimensional printing which materializes an object -- or mold for an object -- layer by layer out of powdered material, a binding agent and a digital file. The process is also referred to as Binder Jetting Technology.

About the Company: 3DX Industries, Inc. is focused on the additive metal manufacturing segment within the manufacturing industry. 3DX has the capability of manufacturing a wide variety of products using its 3D metal printing system, 3D composite printing as well as more traditional methods of precision manufacturing. 3DX offers additive and subtractive manufacturing options as well as product design, engineering and assembly services to its customers.

About Binder Jet: Binder Jetting is a powder bed process, where a binder is used to selectively 'print' the desired part shape by adhesively joining the metal particles. After the jetting process, the green part is sintered in a furnace to burn off the binder and then an infiltrant, typically bronze, is melted and drawn into the part to fill in the remaining spaces within the sintered metal powder skeleton to create a dense component. The resulting parts combine properties from both the metal powder and the infiltrant.

Safe Harbor 3DX encourages those interested in our Company to rely only on information included in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at www.sec.gov. Statements released by3DX Industries, Inc. that are not purely historical are forward-looking within the meaning of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's expectations, hopes, intentions, and strategies for the future.

