Latest Report on Top 10 High Growth Ceramics Market by MarketsandMarkets

The report "Top 10 High Growth Ceramics Market (Transparent Ceramics, Technical Ceramics, 3D Printing Ceramics, Electronics and Electrical Ceramics, Ceramic Textiles, Ceramic Coatings, Bioceramics & Piezoceramics) - Global Forecast to 2021", published by MarketsandMarkets, The report study covers the top 10 ceramics which have high growth prospects during the forecast period.

The ceramics covered in this report include transparent ceramics, technical ceramics, 3D printing ceramics, electronic ceramics & electrical ceramics, ceramics textile, ceramics matrix composites, ceramics coatings, ceramics ink, ceramics fiber, and bioceramics & piezoceramics.

Electronic ceramics & electrical ceramics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Electronic ceramics & electrical ceramics accounted for the largest share in the Top 10 High Growth Ceramics Market. Electronic ceramics & electrical ceramics are used in the manufacturing of various electrical products, ranging from insulators to semiconductors to highly conductive materials. Increasing standards of living in Asia-Pacific, replacement of conventional metals & alloys with electronic ceramics & electrical ceramics, and growing applications of electronics & electrical ceramics in medical devices are the factors driving the market for electronic ceramics & electrical ceramics.

Technical ceramics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period

Technical ceramics are highly specialized ceramic materials offering high temperature stability, hardness, low thermal expansion, and a variety of electrical properties. They are inorganic and non-metallic materials. They have a very high potential to fulfill the material requirements in various end-use industries, such as power generation, process, aerospace, transportation, and military. The application of technical ceramics helps in decreasing energy consumption along with minimizing pollution. The global market size of technical ceramics was USD 5.86 Billion in 2015, which is projected to reach USD 8.49 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2016 and 2021.

Ceramic coatings market projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period

Ceramic coatings are used to provide strength to materials, such as ceramics, metals, plastics, and so on by forming a distinct film on the materials to protect them from wear and corrosion. These coatings also provide efficiency in terms of high heat resistance to the substrates and help prevent abrasion. Ceramic coatings include compounds, such as borides, nitrides, silicates, and so on to provide extra strength to the substrates and prevent breakage. The growth of this market is driven by the usage of ceramic coatings in automotive & transportation, energy, aerospace & defense, industrial goods, healthcare, and others. Other application segments include marine, electronics & semiconductors, food processing, packaging, and consumer goods, among others.

The key companies profiled in the top 10 high growth ceramics market research report include Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.), Saint-Gobain S.A. (France), Ceradyne, Inc. (U.S.), Kyocera Corporation (Japan), Rauschert Steinbach GmbH (Germany), Ibiden Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rath Inc. (U.S.), and Unifrax Corp. (U.S.).

