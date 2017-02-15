World's Premier Track Bike Criterium Celebrates Its 10 Year Anniversary

Rockstar Games is proud to announce the return of the Red Hook Criterium Championship Series in 2017, now enjoying its 10th consecutive year as the world's premier track bike criterium. Originally founded in Red Hook, Brooklyn, the fixed gear street racing series now spans four locations across the globe and offers a unique combination of thrilling racing and a vibrant festival atmosphere that makes it popular with athletes and spectators alike.

2017 SCHEDULE:

April 29: Red Hook Criterium Brooklyn, NY, USA;

July 22: Red Hook Criterium London, UK;

September 2: Red Hook Criterium Barcelona, Spain;

October 14: Red Hook Criterium Milan, Italy.

"This year marks a special moment in the history of the Red Hook Crit with the 10-year anniversary of the first race in Brooklyn," said David Trimble, Series Director. "Thanks to the support of riders and fans worldwide and with the help of the team at Rockstar Games, we have been able to grow and evolve this championship into something truly amazing."

Looking to the season ahead, all eyes will be on last year's champions Colin Strickland and Ash Duban, both from the United States, to see if they can continue their run at the top amidst ever-increasing competition. A new race format debuts in 2017 with six qualifying heats - rather than individual lap times determining final starting grid placements for a day of non-stop racing action. Overall, the 2016 season saw past champions falter, increased participation from pro athletes, the emergence of tactical team-play and lap records broken at every race venue. Reaching the podium in 2017, let alone winning the prestigious series title, will present riders with the toughest challenge yet.

For more information on the series please visit www.redhookcrit.com

About Red Hook Criterium

The Red Hook Criterium Series is unique in cycling in that it requires athletes to race multiple laps around a 1km (approx.) technical street circuit on brakeless, fixed-gear track bikes. Taking cues from international motorsport, athletes begin by competing in timed qualification rounds to establish grid positions for the main event. The finals, traditionally raced at night, are held in front of thousands of spectators at each destination.

Initially conceived in 2008 as a one off race between friends from the amateur and professional cycling community, the Red Hook Criterium has since developed into a worldwide championship series with host cities in New York, London, Barcelona and Milan. The race offers a men's and women's championship on equal footing, attracting hundreds of athletes from multiple cycling disciplines. Athletes accumulate points for finishing each race, traveling from one city to the next, vying for a position on the championship podium.

About Rockstar Games

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New York, Rockstar Games creates and publishes some of the world's most critically acclaimed and best-selling video game franchises, including the ground-breaking Grand Theft Auto series, Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire, the Max Payne series, Bully and the Midnight Club street racing games. Rockstar's award-winning development team consists of studios in Edinburgh, Leeds, London, New England, San Diego and Toronto.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K. Our products are designed for console systems and personal computers, including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms and cloud streaming services. The Company's common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO. For more corporate and product information please visit our website at http://www.take2games.com.

