Total Worldwide Revenue Grew More Than 45% Year-on-Year across all regions due to the Rapid Adoption of BOARD Cloud

BOARD International, the world's leading supplier of Decision Making software for enterprises, today announced its 2016 results, which surpassed all previous growth rates in the company's history.

BOARD recorded total worldwide revenue of 50,500,000 CHF ($50,071,433 USD), an increase of more than 45 percent from its worldwide revenue of 34,800,000 CHF ($34,522,728 USD) in 2015. The company's 2016 results capped a recurrent track record of more than 20 percent worldwide revenue growth over the last seven years.

"These results mark a monumental milestone and solid validation of our long-term strategy," said BOARD Founder and CEO, Giovanni Grossi. "From our earliest days in 1994, BOARD has followed a consistent vision of providing a single software platform for planning, forecasting, analytics and BI reporting that can be easily deployed and maintained by business users, all on a single interface. Our consistent growth is a result of that strategy which has made BOARD the world's number 1 decision making platform."

Mr. Grossi cited that the rapid adoption of BOARD Cloud, which is a Cloud version of the company's original on-premise platform, as one of the key factors behind BOARD's rapid growth rate in the past year. Another major factor was the capability to grow total software license sales across all the major geographical regions, with 140% growth in the Americas, 100% growth in Australia and New Zealand and 77% growth in Europe.

BOARD also doubled the number of sales exceeding $1,000,000 USD over the past year. The BOARD Platform was broadly adopted for enterprise projects by leading organizations, including Toyota Motor, The Cheesecake Factory, KPMG, Ricoh, Kering Group, Eversource Energy, Virgin Active and Sydney Airport.

About BOARD International

BOARD is the #1 decision-making platform for organizations of any size. Founded in 1994, BOARD International has enabled more than 3,500 companies worldwide to rapidly deploy Business Intelligence, Corporate Performance Management and Analytics applications on a single unified and programming-free platform.

For more information visit www.board.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005480/en/

Contacts:

BOARD International

Sara Moghini

Marketing Executive

smoghini@board.com