The Global Packaging Printing Market was Valued at USD 115.13 Billion in 2015 and is Projected to Reach USD 192.75 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9% - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Packaging Printing Market by Printing Ink, Printing Technology, Material, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report to their offering.

The report projects that the packaging printing market size will grow from USD 115.13 Billion in 2015 to USD 192.75 Billion by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 4.9%.



The packaging printing market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing demand for suitable printing & increasing demand for packaging printing.

This report has been segmented on the basis of printing ink, printing technology, material, application, and region. Food & beverages of the application segment is projected to be the fastest-growing in the packaging printing market during the forecast period, as it requires packaging for storage, handling, and transportation of food products & beverages. On the basis of printing inks, the aqueous ink segment is projected to grow at a higher rate in the forecast period due to its low cost, printability on various surfaces, and waterproof features.

In terms of value, the flexography printing segment of printing technology is accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its ability to print images that are superior in quality and to withstand various climatic conditions. However, the digital printing sector of the printing technology segment constituted a moderate share in the packaging printing market; but is projected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as it is highly preferred for packaging printing in personal care & cosmetics products, because of aesthetic appeal facility to attract consumers at point-of-sale (POS).

In terms of value, the labels of the material segment of packaging type is accounted for the largest market share and is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is due to its application in almost all types of packaging variables. Labels are the mostly used packaging type as they display product information, brand identification symbols, and transportation details during shipping.

Under application, the food & beverage sector is projected to grow at a higher rate due to the high demand for food packaging and the growing trend of digital data printing on food packages to communicate the shelf-life, composition, and nutritional value of the product.

In 2015, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for a higher share in the total market of packaging printing market, in terms of value, followed by Europe and North America, owing to manufacturers' focus on developing low-cost packaging printing options. However, as the packaging printing market in developed countries is getting matured, the markets in China and India are projected to grow at higher rates from 2016 to 2021. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to the region experiencing growing e-retail sales, coupled with a growing convenience packaging in the food industry.

High initial capital investments has caused an unfavorable impact on the profitability of the printing industry. The global packaging printing market is dominated by players such as HP Inc. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Toppan Printing co, Ltd. (Japan), Quad/Graphics Inc. (U.S.), Mondi plc (South Africa), i.e. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), and Kodak Co. (U.S.). These players adopted various strategies such as new product launches, acquisitions, agreements & partnerships, and expansions to cater to the needs of the packaging printing market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Packaging Printing Market, By Printing Technology



7 Packaging Printing Market, By Material



8 Packaging Printing Market, By Application



9 Packaging Printing Market, By Printing Ink



10 Packaging Printing Market, By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mc3mbc/packaging

