India Cheque Scanner Market 2017-2022: Market Forecast By Types (Single Feed and Multi Feed), Applications (Desktop and Kiosks), Regions, Specifications and Competitive Landscape - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Cheque Scanner Market (2017-2022): Market Forecast By Types (Single Feed and Multi Feed), Applications (Desktop and Kiosks), Regions (North, South, East and Western), Specifications and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

To provide adequate banking needs to the customers, India currently has over 1.3 million brick and mortar branches. To reduce the lead time of transactions through cheques, RBI's has taken initiative to implement Cheque Truncation System. Over the years, the demand for cheque scanners have increased considerably due to adoption of these by various banks in the country. Further, with rise of automated cheque deposition kiosks and digital bank branches promoted under Government supported Digital India, India Cheque Scanner Market is poised to continue on the path of steady growth in the near future.

India Cheque Scanner Market is forecast to grow due to manifold increase in demand for single feed cheque scanners which can be incorporated into Cheque Deposition kiosks to scan the deposited cheque and produce receipts. Further, commercial bank branches are also set to rise in the near future with the focus now shifting towards Digital Bank Branches to increase the efficiency and reduce cost of operation.

In Multi Feed Check Scanner category, banks have emerged to be the highest user of these with majority of the scanners being used as Desktop Cheque Scanners to be operated by a bank teller. In Single Feed category, the majority of the scanners were installed in the cheque deposition kiosks.

The report thoroughly covers India Cheque Scanner market by types, applications, specifications and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

The report provides detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types:

- Single Feed

- Multi Feed

By Applications:

- Desktop

- Kiosk

By Regions:

- Eastern

- Western

- Northern

- Southern

Companies Mentioned

- Canon India Pvt. Ltd.

- CTS electronics S.p.A.

- Digital Check Corp

- Ernst Reiner GmbH & Co. KG

- Panini S.p.A

