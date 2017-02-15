Saudi Arabia $842.9 Million Package Substation Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --





Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Saudi Arabia Package Substation Market (2016-2022): Market Forecast by Types, Verticals, Regions and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

Growing energy demand, rising power transmission & distribution network, increasing infrastructure development activities and shift towards power generation from renewable source of energy are anticipated to drive the demand for package substation market in Saudi Arabia.

According to research, Saudi Arabia Package Substation Market is projected to reach $842.9 million by 2022. The grid strengthening and interconnection of regions in the recent years due to increased industrial activities and infrastructure projects have fueled the demand for package substations. The power utility segment also accounted for major portion of the revenue share, which is expected to increase with renewable energy making strong foothold in country with government's plan to achieve 9.5 GW of energy through renewables.

Even though, the economy of the Kingdom has suffered majorly due to collapse of global crude oil prices; the country is expected to bounce back post 2018 with the recovery of these prices. Public infrastructure projects, transportation, industrial cities and power projects are expected to fuel the demand for package substation in Saudi Arabia.

Amongst all the regions, the Central, Eastern and Western regions captured major share of the market. During 2016-22, the Central and Eastern regions are expected to register larger number of package substation installations.

The report thoroughly covers the market by Types, by Verticals and by Regions. The report provides unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers, which would help stakeholders to device and align market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.

Key Highlights of the Report:

- Historical data of Global Package Substation Market for the Period 2012-2015

- Market Size & Forecast of Global Package Substation Market until 2022

- Historical data of Saudi Arabia Package Substation Revenue & Volume for the Period 2012-2015

- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Substation Revenue & Volume Market until 2022

- Historical data of Saudi Arabia Less Than 36KV Substation Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2012-2015

- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Less Than 36KV Substation Market Revenue & Volume until 2022

- Historical data of Saudi Arabia 36KV to 150KV Substation Market Revenue & Volume for the Period 2012-2015

- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia 36KV To 150KV Substation Market Revenue & Volume until 2022

- Historical data of Saudi Arabia Substation Regional Market Revenue for the Period 2012-2015

- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Regional Substation Market Revenue until 2022

- Historical data of Saudi Arabia Substation Vertical Market Revenue for the Period 2012-2015

- Market Size & Forecast of Saudi Arabia Substation Vertical Market Revenue until 2022

- Market Drivers and Restraints

- Market Trends

- Pricing Trends

- Players Market Share

- Company Profiles

- Key Strategic Pointers

- Markets Covered

The report provides the detailed analysis of the following market segments:

By Types:

- Less Than 36KV

- 36KV to 150KV

By Verticals:

- Industrial

- Public Infrastructure

- Residential

- Power Utilities

- Others

By Regions:

- Central

- Western

- Eastern

- Southern

Companies Mentioned

- ABB Ltd.

- AL Fanar Company Ltd.

- EAMFCO

- General Electric Company

- Hawa Electric Panel Board Factory

- Lucy Electric UK Ltd

- Schneider Electric SE

- Siemens AG

- The International Electrical Products Company(TIEPCO)

- The Saudi transformers Company Ltd.

- United Technology of Electric Substations & Switchgears Co.(USSG)

