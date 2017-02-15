Global IoT Chipset Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017-2022: Identify Leading IoT Chipset Companies and Solutions - Market Reaching $12.9 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IoT Chipset Market: Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Analysts See Global IoT Chip Market Reaching $12.9 Billion by 2022

This research evaluates the chipset marketplace, analyzes the unique needs of IoT chipsets, and provides a market outlook and forecasts for IoT chipsets by industry vertical, region, and globally through 2022.



Modern computing systems consist of electronic components known as chipsets, which represent a collection of integrated circuits relied upon extensively in various consumer electronic devices such as smartphones, tablet computers, and wearable technology. Chipsets are usually designed to work with a specific family of microprocessors and often intended for a specific purpose and/or device.

Due to many factors, chipsets designed for IoT systems have unique factors including the need for optimal energy efficiency. The network effect is clearly evident as the impact of increasingly interconnected IoT systems will cause an acceleration in overall demand for chipsets due to the interdependency of platforms, gateways, and devices.



Report Benefits:

- IoT chipset revenue forecasts 2017 - 2022

- Identify leading IoT chipset companies and solutions

- Understand how the unique requirements for chipsets in IoT

- Identify challenges and opportunities for semiconductor companies

Target Audience:

- IoT service providers

- Semiconductor companies

- IoT infrastructure providers

- Wireless network operators

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Datacenters and cloud service providers



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 The Evolving Chipset Marketplace

2.2 Growth Drivers for Chipsets in IoT

2.3 Chipsets in IoT Devices, Gateways, and Platforms

2.4 Unique Requirements for IoT Chipsets

3 Chipset Companies and Solutions

3.1 AMD

3.2 Arduino

3.3 ARM Holdings PLC.

3.4 Atmel Corporation

3.5 Cypress Semiconductor

3.6 Electric Imp

3.7 Freescale Semiconductor (NXP Semiconductors)

3.8 Intel

3.9 Marvell Technology Group

3.10 MediaTek Inc.

3.11 Microchip Technology Inc.

3.12 Nvidia

3.13 Qualcomm

3.14 Renesas Electronics

3.15 Samsung Electronics

3.16 Semtech

3.17 Silicon Labs

3.18 STMicroelectronics

3.19 Texas Instruments

3.20 Whiznets

4 IoT Chip Market Forecast

4.1 Global Market 2017 - 2022

4.1.1 Combined IoT Chip Market

4.1.2 IoT Chip Market by Semiconductor Components

4.1.3 IoT Chip Market by Industrial Vertical

4.1.3.1 Industrial Segment: Semiconductor Components & MEMS Components

4.1.3.2 Healthcare Segment: Semiconductor Components, MEMS Components & Products

4.1.3.3 Automotive & Transportation Segment: Semiconductor Components & MEMS Components

4.1.3.4 Smart Building Segment: Semiconductor Components, MEMS Components & Products

4.1.3.5 Consumer Electronics Segment: Semiconductor Components, MEMS Components & Products

4.1.3.6 Wearable Device Segment: Semiconductor Components, MEMS Components & Products

4.1.4 IoT Chip Vendor Market Share

5 Conclusions and Recommendations

