United States Prepaid Wireless Market Analysis and Forecast 2017-2022: Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Prepaid Wireless in the United States: Market Analysis and Forecast 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

This research evaluates the prepaid wireless market in the United States including major provider analysis and service assessment. The report analyzes major MVNO companies and offerings. The report also provides a view into the future of prepaid wireless and market forecasts through 2021 including subscribers and Revenue by Voice vs. Data vs. VAS and by Connectivity Type.

The research also provides critical information necessary to negotiate with MNOs for MVNO operations as well as SLA management. All purchases of this report includes time with an expert analyst who will help you link key findings in the report to the business issues you're addressing. This needs to be used within three months of purchasing the report.



No longer carrying the sigma it once had as a service mostly for the credit-challenged, a large number of customers choose prepaid over post-paid. The reasons are many and varied including lower costs for many of the same features and benefits as post-paid plans such as smartphones and advanced feature/functionality.

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) is another important driver for prepaid wireless as evidenced by an estimated 28 million consumers that own an unlocked device in the USA market.

BYOD is a significant trend as end-users demand flexibility and brand loyalty has evolved to the extent that many customers identify more with their smartphone provider and OTT applications than the cellular service provider. The future of prepaid wireless is very bright as it becomes more fully integrated with mobile commerce by way of stored value and converged services involving next generation technologies such as WebRTC.

Target Audience:

- Prepaid service providers

- Mobile network operators

- Wireless device manufacturers

- Wireless infrastructure providers

- Mobile Virtual Network Operators

- Mobile application store companies

- Prepaid service distributors and marketers

- Application, content, and commerce providers

Report Benefits:

- Forecast through 2021

- Identify market drivers

- Understand business support

- Identify emerging opportunities

- Identify market leading companies

- Understand prepaid wireless technology

- Recognize future areas for prepaid services

- Bonus: MVNO negotiation and SLA management



Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction



3 United States Communication Service Providers



4 United States Prepaid Wireless Service Provider Analysis



5 Mobile Virtual Network Operators



6 USA Prepaid Wireless Forecasts 2017 - 2022



7 Conclusions and Recommendations



8 Appendix

MVNO Operational Cost Planning: Modelling and Negotiation Strategies for Contracting with Host Mobile Network Operators

1. Introduction



2. Wholesale Models



3. Invoicing and Reconciliation



4. Environmental Considerations



5. Recommendations



6. Negotiation Tactics



7. Conclusions

