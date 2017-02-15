Dividend - Additional Information

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to stock exchange notice published earlier today regarding dividend resolution. In accordance with "Continuing obligationsof stock exchange listed companies"(sections 3.2, 11.2 and 11.3),the company discloses the following information:
Dividend amount: 0.50 per share
Currency: NOK
Last day inclusive: 17 February 2017
Ex-date:20 February 2017
Record date:21 February 2017
Payment date: 8 March 2017
Resolution date: 14 February 2017
CONTACT:
Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
(+47) 4153 9714
