Mittwoch, 15.02.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.02.2017 | 16:15
PR Newswire

Dividend - Additional Information

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to stock exchange notice published earlier today regarding dividend resolution. In accordance with "Continuing obligationsof stock exchange listed companies"(sections 3.2, 11.2 and 11.3),the company discloses the following information:

Dividend amount: 0.50 per share

Currency: NOK

Last day inclusive: 17 February 2017

Ex-date:20 February 2017

Record date:21 February 2017

Payment date: 8 March 2017

Resolution date: 14 February 2017

CONTACT:

Tom Noettveit
Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
tom.nottveit@nextgentel.com
(+47) 4153 9714

