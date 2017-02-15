Implantable Medical Devices Market is Expected to Reach $116,300 Million by 2022, Globally - Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon and PUNE, India, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014 - 2022," the global implantable medical devices market was valued at $72,265 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $116,300 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2022. North America accounted for nearly half of the global market share in 2015, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

The implantable medical devices market is driven by factors such as increase in geriatric population, rapid technological advancements, growth in incidence of chronic diseases, and upsurge in adoption of advanced implantable medical devices. However, high cost of implantable medical devices and limited coverage of insurance schemes hamper the market growth. The implantable medical devices market has attained maturity in the developed region. However, increase in awareness for implants among individuals has supplemented the market growth in the emerging economies.

According to Hemali Narkhede (Manager, Healthcare Research) at Allied Market Research, "The adoption of implantable medical devices has gained prominence in the healthcare industry in the recent years, owing to rapid technological advancements and increase in awareness about the benefits and availability of these devices."

Cardiovascular implants market is expected grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2022. This is due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders (CVD), technological innovations, increasing geriatric population and favorable reimbursement policies by government and healthcare agencies. The other implants segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of neurological diseases, craniomaxillofacial deformities, and eye disorders, and preference for cosmetic surgeries.

The North American implantable medical devices market contributed the highest revenue to the global market in 2015, accounting for nearly half of the market share. The U.S. was the major contributor to the revenue of the North American market due to growing awareness about the use of medical implants and high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region. Although the market has attained maturity due to the widespread adoption of these devices over the past few years, the introduction of technologically advanced devices is expected to provide ample scope for the market growth.

The orthopedic implants segment generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2015, accounting for one-third share.

The reconstructive joint replacement segment accounted for nearly two-thirds share of the global orthopedic implants market in 2015.

Reconstructive joint replacement was the highest contributor in the orthopedic implants market and projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2016 to 2022.

In terms of volume, spinal implants segment is estimated growth with a CAGR of 6.5%.

The intraocular lens segment was the predominant segment in 2015 expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% (in volume) during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to high demand for medical implants, healthcare reforms for infrastructure development, and high prevalence of chronic diseases in this region. In addition, growing awareness about the benefits & availability of implantable devices and presence of high unmet needs in the emerging markets, such as India and China, drive the market.

The development of technologically advanced implantable medical devices is the key strategy adopted by companies to strengthen their position in the market. The major companies profiled in this report include Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Smith & Nephew Plc., St. Jude Medical, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., C.R. Bard Inc., LivaNova Plc., and Straumann AG.

