India Mosquito Repellents Market to Reach $ 800 Million by 2021, Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rise in Mosquito Borne Diseases, Increase in Disposable Income, Rise in Literacy Level and Increase in Awareness by Government Initiatives to Drive Mosquito Repellent Market in India Through 2021

According to a TechSci Research report, "India Mosquito Repellents Market By Product Type, By Point of Sale, By Organized Vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021", India mosquito repellent market is projected to reach $ 800 million by 2021. The market is expected to witness growth on account of rising disposable incomes coupled with growing awareness among consumers and easy availability of mosquito repellents on the back of robust distribution network. Moreover, rise in literacy rates is also expected to drive the demand for mosquito repellents over the next five years.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140117/663730 )



Browse 25 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through108 Pages and an in-depth TOC on

"India Mosquito Repellents Market "

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-mosquito-repellents-market-by-product-type-coils-vaporizers-mats-spray-creams-others-by-point-of-sale-retail-outlets-supermarket-online-portal-others-by-organized-vs-unorganized-competition-forecast-opportunities/908.html

Mosquito repellent market can be broadly categorized into Coils, Vaporizers, Mats, Sprays, Creams and Other mosquito repellents. Coils dominated the market in 2015 as they don't require electricity like other repellents, and being gaseous in nature, tend to be effective over a larger area. This segment is expected to remain strong during the forecast period. However, the product does face tough competition from Vaporizers and new herbal products introduced in the market, like fabric Roll On, which are considered less harmful.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.techsciresearch.com/sample-report.aspx?cid=908

Customers can also request for 10% free customization on this report.

Western region dominated the market with a share of 30%, in value terms, in 2015 and is anticipated to remain dominant through 2022. The region is expected to retain its market share due to high levels of literacy and awareness among consumers, coupled with presence of a robust and synchronized retail network that ensures easy availability of a wide variety of mosquito repellents. "Increasing consumer awareness, growing number of government initiatives, rise in consumer spending on health expenditure coupled with increase in rising demand for consumer friendly, non-toxic products like mosquito repelling clothes and perfumes are expected to continue boosting demand for mosquito repellents in India over the next five years." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"India Mosquito Repellents Market Forecast and Opportunities, 2021" has evaluated the future growth potential of mosquito repellent market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report is intended to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes the emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the India mosquito repellent market.

Browse Related Reports

India Ayurvedic Products Market By Product Segment (Ayurvedic Healthcare Products and Ayurvedic Personal Care Products), By Organized vs. Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/india-ayurvedic-products-market-by-product-segment-ayurvedic-healthcare-products-and-ayurvedic-personal-care-products-by-organized-vs-unorganized-competition-forecast-opportunities-2011-2021/726.html

Global Organic Food Market By Product Type (Organic Meat, Poultry and Dairy; Organic Fruits and Vegetables; Organic Processed Food; etc.), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, etc.), Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011 - 2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-organic-food-market-by-product-type-organic-meat-poultry-and-dairy-organic-fruits-and-vegetables-organic-processed-food-etc-by-region-europe-north-america-asia-pacific-etc-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/833.html

Global Essential Oils Market By Product Type (Orange, Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Lemon, Citronella and Others), By Application (Food & Beverages, Medical, Spa & Relaxation, Cleaning & Home), By Region Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2011-2021

https://www.techsciresearch.com/report/global-essential-oils-market-by-product-type-orange-eucalyptus-peppermint-lemon-citronella-and-others-by-application-food-beverages-medical-spa-relaxation-cleaning-home-by-region-competition-forecast-and-opportunities/816.html

About TechSci Research

TechSci Research is a leading global market research firm publishing premium market research reports. Serving 700 global clients with more than 600 premium market research studies, TechSci Research is serving clients across 11 different industrial verticals. TechSci Research specializes in research based consulting assignments in high growth and emerging markets, leading technologies and niche applications. Our workforce of more than 100 fulltime Analysts and Consultants employing innovative research solutions and tracking global and country specific high growth markets helps TechSci clients to lead rather than follow market trends.



Contact

Mr. Ken Mathews

708 Third Avenue,

Manhattan, NY,

New York - 10017

Tel: +1-646-360-1656

Email: sales@techsciresearch.com



Connect with us on Twitter - https://twitter.com/TechSciResearch

Connect with us on LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/techsci-research