The Turkish Government announced yesterday that the deadline for the submission of offers, as well as the tender date, for the new 1 GW solar PV farm planned to be built in Konya's Karapinar province are to be delayed by one month.

Originally, offers should have been submitted to Turkey's general directorate of renewable energy, which is part of the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, by 14 February, with the tender planned to take place on 21 February.

However, in the Official Gazette published by the government on Tuesday, ...

