TCS Group Holding PLC / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority TCS Group Holding PLC: Transactions in Own GDRs (news with additional features) 15-Feb-2017 / 16:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Transactions in Own GDRs *Moscow, Russia - 15 February 2017. *TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the 'Group'), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services, including Tinkoff Bank and Tinkoff Insurance, has been notified of purchases of TCSGH GDRs by Artem Yamanov, Senior Vice President for Business Development at Tinkoff Bank. Details of the transactions are in the document attached. This is the latest in a recent series of purchases of the Group's GDRs by senior managers which demonstrate their commitment to the long-term and sustainable growth of the business and increasing value for shareholders. *For enquiries:* Tinkoff Bank Tinkoff Bank *Darya Ermolina* *Larisa Chernysheva* Head of PR IR Department + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2009) + 7 495 648-10-00 (ext. 2312) d.ermolina@tinkoff.ru ir@tinkoff.ru [1] *About the Group* TCS Group Holding PLC is an innovative provider of online retail financial services operating in Russia through a high-tech branchless platform. The Group has also developed a 'smart courier' network covering almost all cities and towns in Russia which allows next day delivery to many customers. Tinkoff Bank's product range includes credit, debit and prepaid cards, deposits, co-branded cards, agent-based mortgage products and investment services. With its special focus on mobile, the bank offers mobile applications both for its customer base (Mobile Bank) and beyond it (Traffic Fines, MoneyTalk, Card 2 Card instant money transfers). As per its five-year strategy, the Group has the ambition to become a financial marketplace, offering both own brand and partner products. As at 1 November 2016, the bank was the second largest player in the Russian credit card market, with a market share of 9.9%. The Group's 9M 2016 IFRS net income amounted to RUB 7.3 bn. In October 2016 Tinkoff Bank was named the largest independent global direct bank by Frost & Sullivan. In 2015 and 2016, the Global Finance magazine named Tinkoff Bank as the Best Consumer Digital Bank in Russia. In 2016, the bank also won Global Finance's Best Integrated Consumer Bank Site award and was named the Best Digital Bank in the CEE by Euromoney. The bank's mobile application was recognised as the best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report for three consecutive years in 2014, 2015 and 2016, and by Deloitte for four consecutive years from 2013 to 2016. Additional features: Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=EPVXUQLNOL [2] Document title: Transactions Details The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: TCS Group Holding PLC 2nd Floor, Sotiri Tofini 4, Agios Athanasios 4102 Limassol Cyprus Phone: +7 495 648-10-00 Fax: +7 495 645-59-09 E-mail: media@tinkoff.ru Internet: https://www.tinkoff.ru ISIN: US87238U2033 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: MSCM TIDM: TCS LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18 Sequence No.: 3857 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 544859 15-Feb-2017 1: mailto:ir@tcsbank.ru 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c1e5e6118eea22be5c32b4306adcbd26&application_id=544859&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

February 15, 2017 10:07 ET (15:07 GMT)