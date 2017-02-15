Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Successful placement of new bond issue

Schibsted ASA has successfully completed a NOK 500 million senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date 1 March 2024. The bond issue has a floating rate coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.20% p.a. The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of existing debt.
An application will be made for listing of the bond issue on Oslo Boers.
