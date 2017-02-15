Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Successful placement of new bond issue

Schibsted ASA has successfully completed a NOK 500 million senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date 1 March 2024. The bond issue has a floating rate coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.20% p.a. The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of existing debt.

An application will be made for listing of the bond issue on Oslo Boers.

Contact persons:

Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733

Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer. Tel: +47 916 86 692

Oslo, 15 February 2017

SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal

Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

