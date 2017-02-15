sprite-preloader
24,671 Euro		-0,195
-0,78 %
WKN: 884432 ISIN: NO0003028904 Ticker-Symbol: XPG 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
15.02.2017
Schibsted: Schibsted ASA (SCHA/SCHB) - Successful placement of new bond issue

 Schibsted ASA has successfully completed a NOK 500 million senior unsecured bond issue with maturity date 1 March 2024. The bond issue has a floating rate coupon of 3 months Nibor + 1.20% p.a. The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of existing debt.

An application will be made for listing of the bond issue on Oslo Boers.

Contact persons:
Jo Christian Steigedal, Head of IR. Tel: +47 415 08 733
Catharina Thorenfeldt, Group Treasurer. Tel: +47 916 86 692

Oslo, 15 February 2017
SCHIBSTED ASA

Jo Christian Steigedal
Head of IR

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



Source: Schibsted via Globenewswire

