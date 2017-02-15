Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris:PM) will host a live audio webcast of a presentation by Jacek Olczak, Chief Financial Officer, at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference at www.pmi.com/cagny on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at approximately 3:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will provide live audio of the entire PMI session and will be in a listen-only mode.

The audio webcast may also be accessed on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI's free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available at www.pmi.com/cagny until 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

Presentation slides and script will also be available at www.pmi.com/cagny.

About Philip Morris International Inc. ("PMI")

PMI is the world's leading international tobacco company, with six of the world's top 15 international brands and products sold in more than 180 markets. In addition to the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, including Marlboro, the number one global cigarette brand, and other tobacco products, PMI is engaged in the development and commercialization of Reduced-Risk Products ("RRPs"). RRPs is the term PMI uses to refer to products that present, are likely to present, or have the potential to present less risk of harm to smokers who switch to these products versus continued smoking. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities, and industry-leading scientific substantiation, PMI aims to provide an RRP portfolio that meets a broad spectrum of adult smoker preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005822/en/

Contacts:

Philip Morris International Inc.

Investor Relations:

New York: +1 (917) 663-2233

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242-4666

or

Media:

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242-4500