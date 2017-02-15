Silicon Mobility, the technology leader developing semiconductor solutions for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility, announced today OLEA® COMPOSER, a seamless development and calibration framework from model-based designs taking full advantages of OLEAtechnologies.

Silicon Mobility has introduced OLEA® T222, a unique solution combining the hardware flexibility of AMEC® FLU embedded programmable logic with software flexibility of the ARM® Cortex-R5F CPU into a single automotive qualified semiconductor. OLEA® COMPOSER orchestrates a wide set of leading development tools all along the V-Model development lifecycle. From Model-in-the-Loop (MiL), Software-in-the-Loop (SiL) down to Hardware-in-the-Loop (HiL), developers drastically reduce development, validation and calibration time and drastically improve performances playing with the Hardware/Software split provided in the framework.

OLEA® COMPOSER encloses OLEA® T222 Target Framework:Framework for MATLAB Simulink enabling MiL simulation, optimized automatic code generation and compilation. The Framework includes the complete target models set for AMEC® FLU and OLEA® CPU hardware resources, allowing, from a reference model, the efficient design of algorithms adapted to the unique architecture of OLEA® T222. Codes for CPU and AMEC® FLU are automatically generated from MATLAB in a coherent and simultaneous way. The resulting code is immediately usable as a Complex Device Driver for AUTOSAR 4.2. AMEC® FLU programing is done using OLEA® AGILIS, a tool based on Mentor Graphics' RTL Precision for synthesis, place and route and bitstream generation.

To support SiL simulation stage, OLEA® COMPOSER includes OLEA® T222 Virtual Prototyping Model, a System C model of OLEA® T222 using Synopsys® Virtualizer Development Kit. OLEA® T222 MCAL are enclosed as part of OLEA® COMPOSER. Hardware code can also be simulated using OLEA® T222 AMEC RTL Simulation Model, a Register Transfer Level model of AMEC® FLU for cycle accurate simulation and deep signaling synchronization tuning.

OLEA® T222 development board included in OLEA® T222 Starter Kit allows users to validate their design at HiL level. The framework is instrumented for measurement and calibration. It leverages the OLEA® T222 programmable resources: variables measurements and parameters settings are non-intrusive, fully observable, modifiable, independent of their location (CPU or AMEC® FLU) and use a single JTAG or TRACE port interface.

"OLEA® COMPOSER changes radically developers' life", says Bruno Paucard, CEO of Silicon Mobility. "With OLEA® COMPOSER, design, validation and full calibration take days from model to hardware instead of months as usually reported by our customers. OLEA® COMPOSER enriches perfectly our offer getting full advantages of the uniqueness of our Solutions and Libraries while guarantying their full compatibility with the world larger open ecosystem available."

OLEA® COMPOSER is already available for evaluation at selected customers. OLEA® T222, OLEA® COMPOSER and OLEA® LIB will be shown on Silicon Mobility's booth at Embedded World 2017. Further announcements will be released prior to this event.

About Silicon Mobility:

Silicon Mobility is a technology leader for cleaner, safer and smarter mobility.

The company designs, develops and sells flexible, real-time, safe and open semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry used to increase energy efficiency and reduce pollutant emissions while keeping passengers safe.

Silicon Mobility's products control electric motors, battery and energy management systems of hybrid and electric vehicles. By using Silicon Mobility's technologies, manufacturers improve the efficiency, reduce the size, weight and cost of electric motors and increase the battery range and durability.

Silicon Mobility technologies and products accelerate the car's powertrain electrification and the deployment of driverless vehicles for OEMs. Silicon Mobility is headquartered in Sophia-Antipolis, France.

For more information, visit: www.silicon-mobility.com

