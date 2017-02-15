CARSON CITY, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Ametherm today introduced a new series of glass-encapsulated thermistors that provide long-term stability and reliability for high-accuracy temperature sensing in automotive and industrial applications. Hermetically sealed, DG series devices eliminate errors in resistance readings due to moisture penetration while offering high operating temperatures and a compact size.

The devices released today provide designers with faster, more accurate, and less expensive alternatives to thermocouples and RTD probes. DG series devices are free from limitations due to solder temperature, which enables them to offer users a wide operating temperature range of -55 degrees C to +200 degrees C. With diameters of only 1.5 mm, the devices boast a small size that allows for encapsulation in a variety of housings, such as ring lugs and hex nuts.

DG series thermistors are available in four resistance values at 25 degrees C -- 10 kΩ, 40 kΩ, 50 kΩ, and 100 kΩ -- with tolerances down to +/-2 %, a dissipation constant of 3.0 mW/ degrees C, and thermal time constant of 6 s. The devices provide TCRs of -3.9%/ degrees C, -4.40 %/ degrees C, and -4.75 %/ degrees C; beta values of 3500 degrees K, 3950 degrees K, and 4200 degrees K; and 32 AWG dumet wire leads.

The glass-encapsulated thermistors are available direct or through distributors such as Digi-Key and Mouser. Samples and production quantities of the devices are available now, with factory lead times of six to eight weeks.

For more information on Ametherm's products or to request a sample, visit www.ametherm.com. Or call 800-808-2434 (toll free in the United States) or 775-884-2434 from outside the U.S. and Canada. Follow Ametherm at the company blog, http://www.ametherm.com/blog/.

About Ametherm

Ametherm, headquartered in Carson City, Nevada, was founded in 1994 and specializes in thermistors for temperature sensing and inrush current limiting in industrial, automotive, AMS (avionics, military and space) and many other markets. Ametherm's devices are some of the highest rated in the industry and are available in customized versions to meet the needs of specific applications. For more information, visit www.ametherm.com or call 800-808-2434.

Link to detailed information:

https://www.ametherm.com/blog/thermistor/glass-encapsulated-thermistors-automotive-and-industrial-applications/

Link to product image:

http://www.redpinesgroup.com/Ametherm/170215Ametherm.jpg

Agency Contact:

Bob Decker

Redpines

+1 415 409 0233

Email Contact



Ametherm Contact:

Lori Morton

Ametherm

+1 775 884 2434

Email Contact



