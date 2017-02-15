PHILADELPHIA, PA and TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - BAYADA Home Health Care, one of the largest providers of in-home care, and AlayaCare, a home healthcare technology company announced a pilot program that would provide BAYADA clinicians and field employees with AlayaCare's cutting-edge mobile technology. The partnership reinforces the commitment of both organizations to empower employees and improve health outcomes by employing innovative technology solutions.

The goals of this pilot will employ mobile technology to:

Reduce administrative complexity and streamline workflows, increasing efficiency for BAYADA care professionals

Empower BAYADA clinicians to capture clinical information and manage caseloads from the field

Engage field employees to improve client outcomes

This partnership aligns with BAYADA's people-first strategy to leverage state-of-the-art technology in care delivery and training so its caregivers can focus on what's most important to them: their patients.

"Providing home care has historically required a lot of administration," said Mark Baiada, founder and president of BAYADA. "AlayaCare's software should increase efficiencies and provide managers and front line staff with timely, relevant, and accurate information for our team to deliver the best care possible. By empowering our caregivers to use this technology in our clients' homes, schools, and the community, we're enabling them to focus on what they love to do -- providing meaningful, one-on-one care.

AlayaCare is a progressive software company with a mission to deliver better health outcomes. They recognize that technology, user experience, and data are pivotal in achieving its mission. The AlayaCare solution is architected with flexibility and designed to use advanced technologies of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and optimization.

"We are thrilled to be working with an organization like BAYADA that shares the same passion as we do," said Adrian Schauer, CEO of AlayaCare. "We have developed AlayaCare's innovative solutions for outcome driven providers -- the shift to quality or value-based care is our guiding principal.

About BAYADA Home Health Care

Founded in 1975 by J. Mark Baiada, BAYADA Home Health Care provides nursing, rehabilitative, therapeutic, hospice, and assistive care services to children, adults, and seniors in the comfort of their homes. Headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, BAYADA employs more than 23,000 nurses, home health aides, therapists, medical social workers, and other home health care professionals who serve their communities in 22 states from more than 320 offices with a growing international presence. For more information, visit bayada.com

About AlayaCare

AlayaCare is a provider of revolutionary cloud-based home healthcare software. With Clinical Documentation, Back Office, Client and Family Portals, Remote Patient Monitoring, Telehealth and Mobile Care Worker functionality, AlayaCare offers a platform for agencies to propel towards innovation and home care of the future. For more information, visit AlayaCare.com

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rR0dyOyEqU8

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zLsPySsnMWw

