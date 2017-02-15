Ophthalmic Lens Market (Spectacle, Contact) Growing at a CAGR of 5.49% During 2016 to 2021F

PUNE, India, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Based on Global Ophthalmic Lens Market (Spectacle, Contact) - By Type, By Usage, By Coating, By Distribution: Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) report, rising technological development in contact lenses and spectacle lenses according to the wearer needs combined with the growing awareness towards eye health in developing countries has resulted in the growth of Ophthalmic Lens market.

Rising incidences of refractive errors caused by myopia and presbyopia caused by lifestyle factors including the increase in use of digital devices such as smartphones and computers have been a significant driver for the demand of ophthalmic lenses.

Among the types of ophthalmic lens, market is expected to be driven by contact lenses, mainly in the corrective usage. However, spectacles will continue to generate major revenue due to the ease of use mainly among the active aged population.

While developed regions will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue, emerging nations are expected to respond to the market optimistically due to the developing healthcare infrastructure and rising focus on healthcare among the growing middle class population.

Global Ophthalmic Lens Market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% during 2016 - 2021F, on account of rising incidences of myopia and presbyopia among the growing population across the globe. North America region remains the major market followed by Europe in the actual period, while APAC and ROW region will witness strong growth in the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Segmentation by Lens Type - Spectacle Lens and Contact Lens

By Contact Lens Purpose - Corrective, Therapeutic, Cosmetic

By Spectacle Lens Type- Single Vision, Bifocal and Trifocal and Progressive Lenses

By spectacle Lens Usage - Prescription, OTC and Reading glasses

By Spectacle Lens Coating - Anti-Reflective, Scratch Resistant and UV Protection Coating

By Distribution Channel - Independent, Mass Retail and Others

By Region - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW

By Country - USA, Canada, UK, Germany, India, Japan, China, Brazil, UAE

Competitive Landscape - Essilor International SA, Hoya Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Novartis AG(Alcon), Rodenstock GMBH, Seiko Optical Products Co. Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Bausch+Lomb), Johnson and Johnson, Cooper Companies, Inc. (CooperVision) and GKB Ophthalmics Ltd.

