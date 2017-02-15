BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Holding(s) in Company

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59



TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES (Article 12 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.1 and DTR 5.3)



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



BlackRock, Inc.



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



(5). Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached if different) (v):



13 February 2017



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



15 February 2017



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached:



Voting rights attached to shareholding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 5%

Total holding for BlackRock, Inc. has gone below 5%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): Ordinary Shares - GB0008910555



Situation previous to the triggering transaction(vi):

Number of Shares: 3,659,044

Number of Voting rights(viii): 3,659,044



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction(vii):

Number of shares:

Direct: n/a

Number of voting rights (ix):

Direct (x): n/a

Indirect (xi): below 5%



% of voting rights:

Direct: n/a

Indirect: below 5%



B. Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction (xii):



Type of financial instrument: Securities Lending



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period/Date (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted: below 5%



% of voting rights: below 5%



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction

Type of financial instrument:



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii)



Exercise/Conversion period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to



% of voting rights (xix, xx)

Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: n/a



% of voting rights: below 5%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xv): n/a



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



N/A



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



N/A



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



N/A



(13). Additional information:



N/A



(14). Contact name:



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Secretary



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 1098



15 February 2017

