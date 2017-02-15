T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2017-2030: Comprehensive Overview of the Market, Focusing on CAR-T Therapies, TCR Therapies and TIL Therapies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market (2nd Edition), 2017-2030" report to their offering.

The "T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2017-2030 (2nd edition)" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies. Immuno-oncology has been gradually nurtured by researchers over the last several years and is now considered as the fourth major pillar of cancer therapy, after surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. As indicated earlier, the T-cell therapy market has evolved significantly over the last few years, offering promising opportunities for a variety of stakeholders.

The overall market is expected to witness a significant growth in opportunities for a variety of stakeholders in the coming decade. It is important to highlight that various technology providers, aiming to develop and/or support the development of T-cell immunotherapy products with improved efficacy and safety, have designed and introduced advanced platforms for engineering of T-cells. Innovation in this domain, backed by lucrative rounds of venture capital (VC) funding, has led to the discovery of several novel molecular targets and strengthened the research pipelines of companies focused in this space. The capability to target diverse therapeutic areas is amongst the most prominent growth drivers of this market.

The domain is characterized by a robust and opportunistic pipeline of product candidates focused on targeting hematological cancers and solid tumors. However, with no marketed products, this emerging field is still in its infancy. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, focusing particularly on CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Introduction



4. Market Landscape



5. Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T (CAR-T) Cell Therapy



6. T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Based Therapies



7. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL) Based Therapies



8. Market Opportunity



9. Key Therapeutic Areas for T-Cell Therapies



10. Emerging Technologies



11. Social Media: Emerging Trends



12. Partnerships and Collaborations



13. Venture Capital Support



14. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies



15. Case Study: Cell Therapy Manufacturing



16. T-Cell Immunotherapy: Cost Price Analysis



17. Company Profiles



18. Interview Transcripts

19. Conclusion



20. Appendix 1: Tabulated Data



21. Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations



