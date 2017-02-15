Japan $100 Million Proton Therapy Market Report 2017: Forecast, Reimbursement Policies & Patients Treated at Centers 2009-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Proton Therapy Market in Japan was only more than US$ 100 Million in 2016, whereas Untapped Proton Therapy Market was more than US$ 6 Billion in 2016. This figure shows there is a huge demand and supply mismatch and Proton Therapy Market future in Japan is very bright.

Japan Proton Therapy Market, Forecast, Reimbursement Policies & Patients Treated at Centers report provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth of Proton Therapy Market.

This report studies the market in two ways:

a) Actual Market

b) Untapped Market

The report also talks about list of all operational and future Proton Therapy centers; Economics of proton therapy including Reimbursement Policies. The report also studies the Proton Therapy Revenue 3 Companies.

The number of patients treated by proton beam therapy in Japan since 2000 has significantly increased; in 2016, 11 proton therapy centers were available to treat patients. Especially, proton beam therapy is very useful for pediatric cancer. Proton Therapy in Japan is therefore often used with cancers that were previously difficult to treat only with traditional surgery, chemotherapy or radiotherapy. These include prostate cancer, liver cancer, brain, cervical and optical tumors and pediatric cancers.

Japan Proton Therapy Market has been analyzed from four view points:

- Japan Proton Therapy Actual Market (2009 - 2021)

- Japan Proton Therapy Untapped Market (2009 - 2021)

- Japan Proton Therapy Treated Patient Numbers (2009 - 2021)

- Japan Proton Therapy Untapped Patient Numbers (2009 - 2021)

Key Companies Covered:

- IBA (Overview, Sales Analysis)

- Varian Medical Systems (Overview, Sales Analysis)

- Elekta (Overview, Sales Analysis)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Japan Proton Therapy Market - Actual & Untapped Market

3. Japan Proton Therapy Patients - Actual & Untapped Number of Patients

4. Japan - List of Proton Therapy Centers (Operating, Under-Construction & Planning) Facilities

5. Japan - Proton Therapy Treated Patients by Centers

6. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies

7. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

8. Global Proton Therapy - Company Analysis (2010-2021)

9. Proton Therapy - Driving Factors

10. Proton Therapy - Challenges

