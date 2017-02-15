Frontier Pharma: Versatile Innovation in Immunology - Substantial Deal Making Activity Observed Over the Past Decade - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Frontier Pharma: Versatile Innovation in Immunology - Large Therapy Area Pipeline with a High Degree of Repositioning Potential" drug pipelines to their offering.

Immunology is a large therapy area characterized by disorders of the immune system - specifically an aberrant immune response against healthy tissues present in the body, leading to chronic or acute inflammation. Depending on the specific site affected, this can lead to various types of chronic pain and loss of mobility, and have a negative impact on quality of life.

This disease area has a total of 2,145 products in active development, trailing only oncology, infectious diseases and central nervous system disorders in terms of pipeline size. There are a total of 529 immunology pipeline products that act on first-in-class molecular targets, representing approximately 40% of the total immunology pipeline for which the molecular target was disclosed.

Due to a degree of crossover between immunology indications in terms of their underlying pathophysiology, it is not uncommon for products being developed for this therapy area to have developmental programs testing them across multiple indications.

Approximately one-fifth of first-in-class pipeline products are in development for two or more indications within the therapy area. This presents an opportunity for companies to develop innovative products across multiple immune disorders, and therefore reach a larger pool of patients than products developed for single indications.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Large Therapy Area Characterized by a High Degree of Pathophysiological Crossover

2.2 Strong Pipeline Shows High Level of Versatile Innovation

2.3 Substantial Deal Making Activity Observed over the Past Decade

3 The Case for Innovation in the Immunology Market

3.1 Growing Opportunities for Biologic Products

3.2 Diversification of Molecular Targets

3.3 Innovative First-in-Class Product Developments Remain Attractive

3.4 Regulatory and Reimbursement Policy Shifts Favor First-in-Class Product Innovation

3.5 Sustained Innovation

4 Introduction

4.1 Therapy Area Introduction

4.2 Symptoms

4.3 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.3.1 Innate Immunity

4.3.2 Adaptive Immunity

4.3.3 The Role of Cytokines

4.3.4 Autoimmunity

4.3.5 Etiologic Factors for Autoimmunity and Allergies

4.3.6 Conclusion

4.4 Co-morbidities and Complications

4.5 Epidemiology

4.6 Treatment

4.6.1 Non-Biologic Disease-Modifying Anti-Rheumatic Drugs

4.6.2 Glucocorticoids

4.6.3 Biologics and Targeted Therapies

5 Pipeline Landscape Assessment

5.1 Overview

5.2 Pipeline Development Landscape

5.3 Molecular Targets in the Pipeline

5.4 Comparative Distribution of Programs between the Oncology Market and Pipeline by Therapeutic Target Family

5.5 First-in-Class and Versatile Pipeline Programs

5.6 First-in-Class Immunology Products by Phase, Molecule Type and Molecular Target

5.7 Versatility of First-in-Class Pipeline Products

6 Immunology Signaling Network, Disease Causation and Innovation Alignment

6.1 Complexity of Signaling Networks

6.2 Signaling Pathways and First-in-Class Molecular Target Integration

6.3 First-in-Class Matrix Assessment

7 First-in-Class Target and Pipeline Program Evaluation

7.1 Pipeline Programs Targeting Toll-Like Receptors 3, 6 and 8

7.2 Pipeline Programs Targeting Spleen Tyrosine Kinase

7.3 Pipeline Programs Targeting IL-7R

7.4 Pipeline Programs Targeting C-C Chemokine Receptor Type 6

7.5 Pipeline Programs Targeting P2RX7

7.6 Pipeline Programs Targeting ITK

7.7 Pipeline Programs Targeting IRAK4

7.8 Pipeline Programs Targeting Orai1

7.9 Pipeline Programs Targeting Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor Superfamily Member 5

7.10 Conclusion

8 Strategic Consolidations

8.1 Industry-Wide First-in-Class Deals

8.2 Licensing Deals

8.2.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value

8.2.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.2.3 Deals by Molecule Type and Value

8.2.4 Deals by Molecular Target and Value

8.3 Co-development Deals

8.3.1 Deals by Region, Year and Value

8.3.2 Deals by Stage of Development and Value

8.3.3 Deals by Molecule Type and Value

8.3.4 Deals by Molecular Target and Value

8.4 List of First-in-Class Pipeline Products with and Without Prior Deal Involvement

9 Appendix

9.1 Abbreviations

9.2 References

9.3 Research Methodology

9.3.1 Data integrity

9.3.2 Innovative and meaningful analytical techniques and frameworks

9.3.3 Evidence based analysis and insight

9.4 Secondary Research

9.4.1 Market Analysis

9.4.2 Pipeline Analysis

9.4.3 Licensing and Co-development Deals

